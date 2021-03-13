British policeman accused of killing women appears in court





A British police officer on duty accused of abducting and killing a woman in London appeared in court for the first time on Saturday. Wayne Couzens, 48, is accused of abducting and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing on her way home from a friend’s apartment in south London on the evening of March 3. The case has sparked a national outcry and Metropolitan Police have expressed outrage and shock that one of them was arrested for the crime. The force said Couzens joined its ranks in 2018 and most recently served in Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Command, an armed unit responsible for guarding London embassies and Parliament. Couzens, who was wearing a gray tracksuit, stood as the charges were read to him during Saturday’s brief hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear in Central London Criminal Court on Tuesday. Everard’s body was found hidden in a wooded area in Kent, south east London, on Wednesday. LONDON, ENGLAND – March 9: Posters seeking information were seen near Clapham Common during an investigation into the disappearance of Sarah Everard last week in South London. A Metropolitan police officer has been arrested in connection with the 20th century CONNECTED: Police identify the body of a UK woman who went missing on the way home, the officer arrested in the case After her disappearance and murder, many women have taken to social media to share their experiences of intimidation or assault while walking outside. Some had planned to hold a vigil in memory of Everard on Saturday, but a High Court judge said such a meeting would be illegal because of coronavirus restrictions. Metropolitan Police stressed on Saturday that they “shared the nation’s anger over this crime” and understood the organizers’ frustrations that the meeting should be canceled, but said it was important to remain vigilant against the COVID-19 threat.

