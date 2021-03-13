Migrants demand international investigation into deadly fire in Yemen | tidings





CAIRO (AP) A leader of the migrant community in the Yemeni capital on Saturday called for an international investigation into a fire that broke out at a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants. At a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed negligence on the part of Houthi rebels who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people, he said. About 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, were arrested at the facility, including 350 inside a warehouse when the fire broke out on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration. That was three times the capacity of the facilities, he added. At least 43 of the dead were buried in a Sanaa cemetery on Friday amid tight security. Women from the migrant community were seen shouting and crying as ambulances, carrying bodies, arrived from a funeral service at a large mosque. Abdallah al-Leithi, head of the Sudanese community in Sanaa, said many of the dead had no ID and could not be identified, adding that most “had not given their real names in the documentation before the fire. There were no immediate comments from Houthis. The UN migration agency has called for those responsible for the tragedy to be held accountable, said Olivia Headon, the agency’s spokeswoman in Yemen. “We stand with the fire victims. Migrants urgently need more protection and support in Yemen, or we will continue to see them suffering and lives lost. One step in this direction is to ensure that fire victims and their families to have the accountability they deserve after the horrific incident, “she said. Survivors and local rights activists say deadly flames erupted when guards fired tear gas at the crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against alleged abuses and ill-treatment in the structure. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels did not say the cause of the fire, mentioned a protest or gave a final death toll. They had said that an investigation had been opened but no conclusions had been announced. Houthis also prevented the UN migration agency from accessing injured migrants in hospitals, the agency said. Yemen’s six-year civil war has not prevented migrants from entering the country, desperate to make their way to neighboring Saudi Arabia to find work as housekeepers, servants and construction workers. About 138,000 migrants began the arduous journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in 2019, but the figure dropped to 37,000 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 2,500 migrants arrived in Yemen from Djibouti in January, according to the IOM.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos