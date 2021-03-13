Japan Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami, 10 years later

FUKUSHIMA, Japan

On the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 Tohoku earthquake and subsequent tsunami in northeastern Japan, the consequences of the disaster in the region and the conditions for evacuation are being investigated.

The earthquake and tsunami took about 15,000 lives, while about 2,000 people were never found.

A decade after the earthquake, post-disaster management, the condition of the damaged power plant and Japan’s energy policy can be explored in five areas.

What happened on March 11, 2011?

At 2.46pm local time (0546GMT), a magnitude 9.0 earthquake shook the northeastern province of Miyagi, known as Tohoku.

A 15-meter-high tsunami then struck the country’s Pacific coast.

Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

The tsunami hit the Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) six-phase Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the cities of Futaba and Okuma.

Due to the earthquake, reactors one and three were automatically switched off and left to cool down by the backup generators.

However, the flood caused by the tsunami caused the power supply of reactors one and five to be cut off, disrupting the cooling system.

Reactors four and six on site were out of service at the time of the quake due to maintenance.

As a result of overheating, successive core melts occurred in reactors one and three.

Hydrogen explosions occurred in buildings where one was reactor on March 12, reactor three on March 14 and reactor four on March 15.

The government declared a nuclear emergency on the day of the quake, ordered the evacuation of those living within a three-kilometer (1.86-mile) radius of the facility.

Initially, 160,000 people were evacuated.

The next day, the evacuation radius around the plant expanded first to 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and then to 20 kilometers (12.43 miles) after hydrogen explosions in reactor one.

On March 13, the number of deportees reached 450,000.

On March 20, reactors five and six were successfully put into cold shutdown.

On March 25, the number of people who lost their lives in the region exceeded 10,000.

From July 1 to September 9, limits were set on electricity consumption in eastern and northern Japan to prevent power outages due to the accident.

On December 21, 2011, the government and the operator of the TEPCO plant announced a plan to shut down plant one and four reactors within 40 years.

It was later announced that reactors five and six were included in the plan and that the plant would be closed permanently.

The Fukkouco Reconstruction Agency was established in February 2012 for the zoning and construction of the area.

In April 2013, about 120 tons of radioactive water was discovered to have leaked from the plant’s underground reservoir.

Evacuation around Fukushima

Evacuation orders were gradually lifted in the areas around the plant as a result of natural energy losses and a decrease in radiation levels with surface soil clearing and pollution in buildings.

Currently, the total scale of restricted areas is 337 square kilometers (130 square miles), or 30% of the total at the beginning.

Due to high radiation, seven local municipalities remain prohibited areas.

There are no estimates as to when the entry ban in these areas will be lifted.

Reactor deactivation

The removal of all fuel rods from the depleted fuel pools at reactor four was completed in December 2014.

In December 2019, the government delayed for five years the planned start of 2023 of extracting the consumed fuel from reactor pools one and two for safety reasons.

The removal of the fuel rods in reactor three was completed last month.

The government is expected to decide how to drain 1.24 million tonnes of low-toxic radioactive tritium contaminated water, which is protected in the facility’s reservoirs.

The plant needs water to cool the reactors on site and has produced large amounts of water contaminated with radiation since the March 2011 earthquake.

In September-November 2022, the plant reservoirs will be filled with capacity.

The Japanese government is considering releasing more pollutant-free water in addition to tritium at sea thanks to its advanced fluid processing system (ALPS).

Opposition groups in the country have expressed concern that maritime life could be affected by the launch.

The TEPCO plant operator says the reactor shutdown process could take until 2051.

Responsibility for the incident

A total of 30 lawsuits filed by about 10,000 people who fled the area where they lived with evacuation orders are seeking compensation from the state and TEPCO.

Some courts have ruled that both the state and TEPCO were negligent in preparing for the tsunami that hit the facility.

Some ordered only TEPCO to pay compensation.

In May 2011, Japan shut down all of its commercial nuclear reactors and established the Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) in September 2012 to enforce stricter rules.

New safety standards, considered mandatory for reactors to be resumed, were introduced in 2013.

It is now mandatory for plant operators to build facilities that are fully protected from natural disasters and terrorist attacks, and resistant to damage such as leakage of radioactive materials.

Due to the high costs of the new standards mandated by the government, some firms have decided to stop working at their facilities.

In August 2015, reactor one, which Kyushu Electric Power restarted in the Sendai region, became the country’s first active reactor since the March 2011 accident.

A total of 24 reactors are being shut down across the country, including six at Fukushima Daiichi.

As of February 2021, nine reactors are in the process of being restarted according to new safety standards.

Four reactors are already in operation on site.

Japan, which ranks among the top five countries in the world in nuclear energy, announced its targets in the electricity generation pie as part of the 2030 Energy Strategy prepared in 2018.

Therefore, the country aims to have 22-24% renewable energy, 56% fossil fuel energy and 20-22% nuclear energy.

* Written by Merve Berker

