Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

Approximately 5,000 workers at an Amazon warehouse near Toronto are staying home for at least two weeks due to an ongoing COVID-19 explosion at the facility.

Health officials ordered the Brampton warehouse closed, effective at 12:01 p.m., after 240 of its workers tested positive for the virus that causes respiratory disease.

Public Health Peel said it is possible that everyone who works there is at high risk for coronavirus exposure. She said all workers should be self-isolated by March 27, unless they have tested positive in the last 90 days and have completed quarantine.

Amazon said in a statement that it has taken measures to keep workers safe during the pandemic, including securing buses to transport them to warehouses.

All employees at the Heritage Road facility have been tested for COVID-19 twice in the last three weeks, the company said.

As more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccine, Christ Prime Minister John Horgan on Friday said he supports the concept of the so-called COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travelers.

However, he said it is not sold on a similar system for residents of British Columbia to attend local events like sports or entertainment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that he is reluctant to introduce a system of vaccine passports to show immunization evidence due to ongoing concerns about inequalities, but such a system may be necessary for international travel.

Trudeau said he is concerned with the idea of ​​a national program to document vaccination status as it could marginalize people who, for whatever reason, cannot or will not receive a vaccine.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 11:50 a.m. ET Saturday, Canada had reported 905,481 cases of COVID-19, with 31,112 cases considered active. A CBC News death toll was 22,424.

Ontario reported 1,468 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 11 additional deaths. On Friday, the province reported 1,371 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 other deaths.

Meanwhile, it was the second day in a row of record high vaccinations, with 43,503 doses administered yesterday. A total of 1,062,910 doses of vaccine have been administered so far in the province.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswickdid not report any new cases on Saturday.

New Scotlandreported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, as it didNewfoundland and Labrador. Prince Edward Islanddid not report any new cases.

INQuebec, health officials reported789 new cases Saturday and 11 more deaths.There are 551 people in hospital for treatment of the disease, including 106 in intensive care.

Across the North, no new cases were reported inNunavut,YukonANDNorth West territoryFriday.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobareported 104 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday, which was an anniversary of the first coronavirus cases in the province. This is the first time in more than three weeks that Manitoba has a daily count of issues above 100

Meanwhile,Saskatchewanreported 176 new cases and few deaths. The province is recommending that residents of Regina and the area, especially those older than 50, limit interactions with others amid increased community transmission of disturbing variants in the region.

Albertareported 425 new cases and two deaths on Friday as the province continued to lower the age of those able to receive COVID-19 vaccines within an escalated AstraZenecavaccine attack on Albertans who do not have a severe chronic illness.

There were two new groups suitable to book on Friday: all Albertans born in 1959 and 1960 and all First Nations, Mtis and Inuit born in 1974 and 1975.

Residents watch television at the CHSLD Rose de Lima nursing home on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Laval, Que. Almost all residents of old Quebec residences have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccine. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

IN British Columbia, health officials announced on Friday 648 new cases, the highest number since Jan. 7, but no additional deaths.

The update comes a day after the provincial health official said she still does not allow up to 10 people to meet outdoors after nearly four months of restrictions banning personal gatherings between people from different families.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said restrictions on indoor gatherings and rules for restaurants, bars, retail stores and other places remain in place.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 119.2 million people worldwide had been reported to shave COVID-19, according to a U.S.-based tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. Of those, more than 67.5 million were listed as recovered. The global death toll was more than 2.6 million.

China is aiming to vaccinate 70 to 80 percent of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country’s Centers for Disease Control said on Saturday.

People are waiting in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Beijing on March 8. (Greg Baker / AFP via Getty Images)

With four vaccines approved, China will vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people, said Gao Fu, head of the CDC, in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. “We hope that China will take the lead in achieving the immunity of herds in the world,” he said.

Herd immunity occurs when enough populations have immunity, either from past vaccination or past infection, to stop the uncontrolled spread of an infectious disease such as COVID-19.

China had administered 52.5 million doses of vaccine by the end of February. It has been slower in its vaccination campaign than many other countries, including the US, government health experts have acknowledged.

China has carried out approximately 10 times more doses abroad than it has delivered at home.

In Europe, Italy is set to enter a near-national blockade next week. Officials have ordered schools, museums, bars and restaurants and non-essential shops closed on Monday in most regions.

Restrictions will last at least until Easter. People are encouraged to stay home in addition to essential travel. The rules will apply to all of Italy over the Easter weekend, Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office confirmed on Friday.

The medical staff works on Friday in the COVID-19 unit of the Bolognini hospital in Seriate, in the Lombardy region of Italy. (Miguel Medina / AFP via Getty Images)

The move is a repeat of a year ago this week when all of Italy went into a severe blockade, the first of a pandemic in Europe.

Italian health officials say new hospital admissions to the ICU due to COVID-19 this week were over 200 a day, double the number they were as the second wave of respiratory illness began last fall.

Elsewhere in Europe, Poland reported 21,049 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, data from the health ministry showed, the highest figure since November 2020.

The health ministry said there were 343 other coronavirus-related deaths. In total, Poland reported 1,889,360 cases and 47,068 deaths.

In the Middle East, Jordan has become the first country in the region to receive coronavirus vaccines through the global COVAX initiative.

A plane carrying 144,000 shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine landed at Amman airport late Friday and was greeted by representatives of agencies supporting the UN COVAX program, the World Health Organization and the European Union.

The COVAX Alliance aims to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to more than 90 low- and middle-income nations. However, the program is facing delays, underfunding and limited supply.

The EU has allocated 8m euros to support the purchase of vaccines from Jordan. A second shipment from COVAX is expected in April.

Jordan began its vaccination in mid-January with plans to inoculate over 4 million people by 2021, according to Health Minister Nathir Obeidat.

The kingdom, home to nearly 10 million people, has approved five types of vaccines, including Russian and Chinese. The vaccination campaign also targets some of the 650,000 Syrian refugees.

The country is trying to contain the rise in infections. It has reported over 465,000 cases and more than 5,200 deaths.