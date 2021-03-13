Telangana MLC polls today, acid test for TRS

Hyderabad: Elections for the Telangana Legislative Council from two graduate constituencies will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The polls in both constituencies, each comprising three districts – Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda – will be a litmus test for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao .

About 10,36,565 graduates, including 3,67,808 women, will exercise their exclusivity in 1,530 polling stations in these two constituencies.

What makes this electoral battle more significant is that these six districts make up 75 of the 119 assembly constituencies in the state, thus reflecting the situation of educated voters and showing a possible outcome of the state assembly elections scheduled for 2023 .

Winning or losing this MLC election does not make much difference to TRS in terms of numbers on the 40-member legislative council, as it has a large majority with a force of 36 members. But a defeat will show the perception of voters against the ruling party which will have an impact on its prospects in the upcoming elections, said political analyst Suresh Dharur.

The immediate impact of these elections is expected to be in the by-elections for the Nagarjunasagar assembly place that can be held in April, in addition to the elections for the municipal corporations Khammam and Warangal, the dates for which have not yet been set.

This is exactly why TRS has won the MLC elections in these two countries with a lot of prestige. The ruling party has already felt the changing mood of the people with its defeat, albeit by a smaller margin, in the by-elections for the assembly seat in Dubbak in the Medak district, followed by a serious drunkenness in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections ( GHMC) last year.

TRS has won the elections for both MLC seats with great prestige and has mobilized all its resources to win these two seats at all costs. For the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar alumni constituency, TRS president has elected Surabhi Vani Devi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

It is a strategic move by the KCR as the state celebrates the centenary of the birth of Narasimha Rao, the only Telangana leader to rise to the position of Prime Minister of the country. Of course, TRS wants to make money from this Telangana feeling.

TRS mobilized all its party machinery to campaign in support of Vani Devi. Right by the party president and son of KCRs KT Rama Rao, daughter K Kavitha and nephew T Harish Rao, the entire cabinet battalion plunged into action, covering every part of the alumni community.

The KCR itself personally interacted with state government employees, who make up a large proportion of graduate voters, and promised them a pay rise of 29%, versus the 7% recommended by the Payments Review Commission.

Since Vani Devi himself is an academic, TRS conducted a wide-ranging campaign among the teaching community to attract their voters. It is a major blow to the KCR to bring her into the MLC election, as she is the daughter of the former Prime Minister, she commands goodwill among educated voters, Dharur said.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in high spirits after its victory in Dubbak and an impressive performance in the GHMC elections, is eager to repeat its work in the MLC polls. He has once again introduced MLC N Ramachander Rao, who has a great deal of support among lawyers, in the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar constituency.

What makes the race more interesting in this constituency is the entry of Osmania K Nageshwar University professor, who represented the country twice in the past, as an independent. He is a prominent face among educated voters.

Congress gave former Minister G Chinna Reddy and TDP its state president L Ramana, but both have very bleak chances. In addition, about 88 other independent candidates are also at loggerheads.

In the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Alumni constituency, where 71 contestants are at loggerheads, the fight is mainly between TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the sitting MLC and Telangana Te Prof. Kod Kodaramara Jana Samithi.

Kondandaram, once a prototype of the KCR during the Telangana movement, split from the latter and sailed to his regional party ahead of the 2018 assembly elections. Although he has not achieved any success in the electoral battle so far, he commands tremendous respect among Telangana educated youth. This makes his chances of winning the MLC spot brighter.

The BJP has introduced its general secretary G Premender Reddy, who has a substantial cadre base in Warangal, but the party has little presence in Khammam and Nalgonda and this could prove unfavorable for him. Congress has introduced S Ramulu Naik, a tribal leader who was previously an MLC nominee in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda constituency.