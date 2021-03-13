Sports World Reacts to Alex Rodriguez, News by Jennifer Lopez





The sports world was very surprised by the news about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on Friday afternoon. Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star, and Lopez, the famous recording artist and actress, have been in a relationship for several years. They were engaged to get married and seemed to be extremely happy. However, according to Page Six, the power couple is divided. Page Six is ​​taught exclusively of Friday news. Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years. The stunning split comes after the superstar couple twice postponed their wedding – and after rumors surfaced that the former Yankees third base had been playing field with a new reality star. None of the celebrities would comment on Friday. But the 45-year-old A-Rod hinted at the split on Instagram after he posted a picture of himself alone on a yacht in Miami, grimacing and staring at his cell phone. Rodriguez and Lopez had been among the greatest power couples in pop culture. The two came close to buying the New York Mets before the NL East franchise was sold to Steve Cohen. After the thought, it is probably good that Rodriguez and Lopez did not get to Meta, as it would be very difficult to work together after expecting an engagement. Here are some of the reactions from the sports world. Despite the news, the A-Rod will always be a legend in my mind to accomplish this. pic.twitter.com/skO2KDcTfk – Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) March 12, 2021 * Jennifer Lopez and splitting a rod * Jose Canseco: pic.twitter.com/34fOz9aS1c – Bessie (@ BessieBest77) March 12, 2021 @CartonRoberts the crew reacts to the news of the A-Rod and J-Lo split pic.twitter.com/3Tek80oztR – Radio Sportive WFAN (@ WFAN660) March 13, 2021 Hey Jennifer Lopez by the way I am single and can be faithful – Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 12, 2021 Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits after 4 years together, @TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/W6UJS8qjFU – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2021 Lopez is said to be currently filming a movie, while Rodriguez appears to be in South Florida.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos