The United Nations Security Council has called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay in a unanimously adopted statement.

He also welcomed the approval by Libyan parliaments of a new unified government on Wednesday, which is set to lead the North African country to elections in December after a decade of conflict following the ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

According to the global body, about 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries remained in Libya at the end of 2020 and no withdrawal has been observed since then.

Experts say the embargo has been repeatedly violated.

Libya, a major oil producer, has been embroiled in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi.

The sometimes chaotic war has drawn some outside powers and a floor with foreign weapons and mercenaries.

Since 2015, the country has been divided between the well-known UN Government on National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, allied to renegotiate military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In April 2019, Haftar and his self-styled Libyan Army (LNA), backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli.

His campaign collapsed as Turkey increased its military support for the GNA, with hundreds of troops and thousands of mercenaries arriving from Syria.

A ceasefire agreement reached in October called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries within three months and the observance of a UN arms embargo, provisions which have not been met.

In January, the United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately suspend their military intervention. The UN mission in Russia at the time said there were no military personnel on Libyan soil, but did not rule out the possibility of mercenaries.

Last year, UN experts said the Wagner Group, a Russian private security company, had secured between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries for Haftar. There are thousands of mercenaries in Libya as well from Syria, Sudan and Chad, according to Security Council diplomats.

An advanced UN team is in Libya as the first step in sending international observers under a UN umbrella to observe the ceasefire. He is expected to return next week.

The Security Council underscored the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led monitoring mechanism under the auspices of the United Nations. Council members said they look forward to receiving proposals from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once the advanced team returns to its duties and rank.

The council statement called on the interim government to make preparations for the December presidential and parliamentary elections, including arrangements to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

He also called on the interim government to prioritize the implementation of the October ceasefire agreement, improve the provision of services to the Libyan people, launch a comprehensive process of national reconciliation and adhere to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. .

Looking ahead, the council said plans are needed to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate armed groups, reform the security sector and create a comprehensive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole.