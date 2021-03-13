International
UN demands withdrawal of foreign forces, mercenaries from Libya | News Khalifa Haftar
The United Nations Security Council has called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay in a unanimously adopted statement.
He also welcomed the approval by Libyan parliaments of a new unified government on Wednesday, which is set to lead the North African country to elections in December after a decade of conflict following the ouster of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”.
According to the global body, about 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries remained in Libya at the end of 2020 and no withdrawal has been observed since then.
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”. Experts say the embargo has been repeatedly violated.
Libya, a major oil producer, has been embroiled in conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Gaddafi.
The sometimes chaotic war has drawn some outside powers and a floor with foreign weapons and mercenaries.
Since 2015, the country has been divided between the well-known UN Government on National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, allied to renegotiate military commander Khalifa Haftar.
In April 2019, Haftar and his self-styled Libyan Army (LNA), backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli.
His campaign collapsed as Turkey increased its military support for the GNA, with hundreds of troops and thousands of mercenaries arriving from Syria.
A ceasefire agreement reached in October called for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries within three months and the observance of a UN arms embargo, provisions which have not been met.
In January, the United States called on Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to immediately suspend their military intervention. The UN mission in Russia at the time said there were no military personnel on Libyan soil, but did not rule out the possibility of mercenaries.
Last year, UN experts said the Wagner Group, a Russian private security company, had secured between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries for Haftar. There are thousands of mercenaries in Libya as well from Syria, Sudan and Chad, according to Security Council diplomats.
An advanced UN team is in Libya as the first step in sending international observers under a UN umbrella to observe the ceasefire. He is expected to return next week.
The Security Council underscored the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led monitoring mechanism under the auspices of the United Nations. Council members said they look forward to receiving proposals from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres once the advanced team returns to its duties and rank.
The council statement called on the interim government to make preparations for the December presidential and parliamentary elections, including arrangements to ensure full, equal and meaningful participation of women.
He also called on the interim government to prioritize the implementation of the October ceasefire agreement, improve the provision of services to the Libyan people, launch a comprehensive process of national reconciliation and adhere to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians. .
Looking ahead, the council said plans are needed to disarm, demobilize and reintegrate armed groups, reform the security sector and create a comprehensive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]