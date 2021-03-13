Jeanine Aez, Former Bolivian President, says she faces arrest





Former Bolivian interim President Jeanine Aez said on Friday that she and several allies face arrest following the issuance of an order accusing her of terrorism and insurgency in connection with the 2019 ouster of her predecessor, former President Evo Morales. Political persecution has begun, Mrs. Aez wrote on Twitter, along with an image of the mandate. Authorities placed her in custody Saturday morning in her hometown of Trinidad and transported her to the capital, La Paz. Bolivia has been mired in political unrest since late 2019, when Mr Morales, a divisive leader and socialist transformer who was the country’s first domestic president, sought a fourth term in office. The presidential campaign ended in a contested vote count, deadly protests and calls by the military for Mr Morales to leave. He fled the country and many called it a coup. Others accused his government of trying to manipulate the vote, to show him the winner by a margin wide enough to avoid a run-off.

Elections and subsequent violence exposed deep divisions among the indigenous and descendant populations of the countries. When Mr. Morales left, his vice president and senior Senate leaders also left, leaving Mrs. Aez, a senator from a small, conservative and politically hostile party of Mr. Morales, to take over as interim leader. Then, at the end of 2020, a new election was called and won resolutely by Luis Arce, an ally of Mr. Morales. Mr. Morales and Mrs. Aez used the judiciary to pursue their critics. Mr Arce, during his campaign, had promised to turn a new page in Bolivian politics. I have no interest in power, said Mr. Arce in an interview shortly before his election. He promised to stay in office for just five years a contrast to Mr Morales, who served for nearly 14 years and struggled to stay longer and focus on regulating the economy. As of Friday afternoon, at least two other people out of 10 listed on the warrant had been apprehended by authorities: former Energy Minister Rodrigo Guzmn and former Justice Minister Lvaro Coimbra, according to Gina Hurtado, an aide to Mr Guzmn.

Roger Cortz, an emitus professor of political science at the Mayor Universidad de San Andrs in La Paz, Bolivia’s political capital, said he saw the arrests as an attempt by Mr Arces’s government to present a show of force at a time when it faces numerous political threats. Mrs. Aez, who has largely disappeared from the political map, does not necessarily pose a threat to Mr Arce. In the local elections held earlier this month, she finished in third place in a race for Beni’s department governor. But in the same election, Mr Arces’ party, the Movement for Socialism, lost much in a critical mayoral race at a former stronghold called El Alto. The winner of that country, Eva Copa, was once a key member of the Movement for Socialism, but has since split from the party. Her ability to win without party support was a major blow to the Movement for Socialism. She won more than 60 percent of the vote. At the same time, Mr Arces’s government is under increasing scrutiny for its treatment of the economy and coronavirus. Mr Cortz said Ms Aezs’ arrest was an attempt to divert attention from governments of technical, ethical and practical inability to deal with serious problems. Mara Silvia Trigo contributed to the reporting.







