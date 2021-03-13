Russia installs giant space telescope on Lake Baikal





The neutrino underwater telescope landed at a depth of 750-1,300 meters in Lake Baikal

Russian scientists on Saturday launched one of the world’s largest underwater space telescopes to delve deeper into the universe from the pristine waters of Lake Baikal.

The deep underwater telescope, which has been under construction since 2015, was created to observe neutrinos, the smallest particles currently known. Named the Baikal-GVD, the telescope sank to a depth of 750-1,300 meters (2,500-4,300 feet), about four kilometers from the lake shore. Neutrinos are very difficult to detect and water is an effective tool to do so. The floating observatory consists of spherical glass wires and stainless steel modules attached to them. On Saturday, scientists observed the modules carefully landing in the freezing water through a rectangular hole in the ice. “A neutron telescope measuring half a cubic meter is placed just below our feet,” Dmitry Naumov of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research told AFP as he stood on the frozen surface of the lake. In a few years the telescope will be expanded to measure one cubic kilometer, Naumov said. The Baikal Telescope will rival the Ice Cube, a giant neutrino observatory buried under Antarctic ice at an American research station at the South Pole, he added. Russian scientists say the telescope is the largest neutrino detector in the northern hemisphere and Lake Baikalthe the world’s largest freshwater lake is ideal for housing the floating observatory. “Of course, Lake Baikal is the only lake where you can place a neutrino telescope because of its depth,” Bair Shoibonov of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research told AFP. “Fresh water is also important, water clarity as well. And the fact that it has ice cover for two or two and a half months is also very important.” The telescope is the result of a collaboration between scientists from the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Russia and Slovakia. Scientists claim that all high-energy cosmic neutrinos are born from quasars 2021 AFP citation: Russia installs giant space telescope on Lake Baikal (2021, March 13) taken on March 13, 2021 by https://phys.org/news/2021-03-russia-deploys-giant-space-telescope.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







