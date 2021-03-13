COVID safety standards applied in Telangana border districts





Telangana health teams in districts bordering neighboring states are receiving COVID-19 collection packages on the eve of people. Other measures such as fever study and home isolation are being implemented to contain the virus resuscitation. Medical and Health District (DMHO) officials in Kamareddy, Adilabad and other districts said they have set up checkpoints and are sending medical teams to villages as well as testing contacts of coronavirus-positive patients. Health Minister Eatala Rajender instructed officials on Friday to remain vigilant as COVID cases are seeing a surge in neighboring States. Health officials use the ICU admission of patients with COVID-19 as a standard for measuring rebirth. ICU admissions to public and private hospitals ranged between 340 and 360 per day from 1 to 12 March. Surgeon in two states Telangana, a landlocked state, shares its border with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. From four neighboring states, cases are on the rise in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus were issued to DMHOs in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Jagtial. The mantra of tracking, testing and isolation is being followed as it was done at the same time last year. P. Chandra Shekar, Kamareddy DMHO, which shares the border with Maharashtra, said they formed checkpoints at the state border. The temperature of those coming from neighboring countries is controlled. If it is high, a Rapid Antigen Test is performed. If normal, they are allowed to continue after sharing the address they run. Nursing Assistant Midwives (NMS) are informed and they follow people for a week to 10 days, he said. DMHOs have been instructed to increase testing as well. From March 1 to 12, a maximum of 4,1000 samples collected across the State were tested daily. The new direction is to grow to 50,000 a day. While people getting off at train stations and bus stops in Kamareddy are being randomly tested, despite the symptoms, ANM and ASHA in Adilabad have been directed to conduct fever surveys through home visits. Health personnel collect 10 samples from each village. Since people are not coming to Primary Health Centers to undergo tests, health teams are sent to villages where positive cases are detected. Precautions in the district were activated from February. The main purpose of testing is the primary contacts of people positive for COVID. After that, the tests are performed on others even if they are not a contact of a positive case and do not show any symptoms. This may lead to the detection of more cases, but the spread of the virus may be contained, said Adilabad DMHO Narender Rathod. Although Jagtial is not a border district, health teams there are on standby as people from there continue to migrate to Mumbai and Dubai for work, said DMHO P. Sridhar. He added that those coming from Maharashtra should be in solitary confinement for 14 days. ANM and ASHA keep their mark.

