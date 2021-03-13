Japan’s green future calls for a return to its nuclear past – the Pacific

About once a month, the same group of two dozen Japanese government officials, business executives and professors enter a white and beige conference room at the country’s economy, trade and industry to plot its long-term future. energy.

Each has a printed agenda, a tablet computer and a cardboard box of green tea neatly laid out in front of them and politely rolled over a rectangular name card to ask for a turn to speak. Beneath the rigid formality, there is an increasingly divisive debate: what is the role of nuclear power a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

Ever since Japan pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 in October, many of the advisory group have reached the same conclusion. To meet its global climate commitments, the country will have to restart almost every nuclear reactor shutting down as a result of the 2011 mergers and then build more.

This is a daunting technical challenge that will require the nation to quickly accelerate the resumption of idle operations and find a permanent solution to the tangled problem of radioactive waste storage. Equally difficult for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government will persuade cautious regulators and a sweeping sweep of the Japanese public that holds deep security concerns.

“We better hurry up and rebuild trust in nuclear energy,” said Masakazu Toyoda, a member of the 24-member government panel that is drafting new policies. “This is an issue of energy security.”

Japan must have 27 of its 36 reactors left online by 2030 to meet its obligations under the Paris climate deal, according to Toyoda. Other estimates put that figure at close to 30. To date, only 9 units have been laid off since a restart program began in 2015.

Nuclear power now accounts for about 6% of Japan’s energy mix, up from approximately 30% of the Fukushima disaster. Immediately after that, Japan shut down all 54 of its reactors, about a third of which were eventually shut down.

More than 160,000 people were evacuated from the region around the Fukushima Dai-Ichi plant after a magnitude 9 earthquake in March 2011, the largest ever recorded to hit Japan, triggered a massive tsunami that overloaded the facility, shutting off power to cooling systems. and directed at the melting of the three reactor cores.

The incident convinced several governments that the risks of nuclear power far outweighed its benefits and prompted some including Germany and Taiwan to set deadlines for shutting down their plant fleets. Mammoth costs for the construction of new facilities and frequent delays, which have since served as other obstacles to fuel revival.

Still, China plans to have 70 gigawatts of nuclear generating capacity by 2025 as it aims to zero emissions by 2060. This equates to the addition of about 20 new reactors.

Nuclear power produces about 10% of the world’s electricity, from a peak of 18% in the mid-1990s, and construction of new plants lags far behind the shutdown rate, according to the International Energy Agency.

On many fronts, nuclear power remains an almost perfect solution for a resource-poor island like Japan: it requires minimal fuel across the sea, takes up little land, unlike solar and terrestrial winds, and produces carbon-free energy all the time. In fact, the government was targeting atomic energy to eventually be its main source of electricity until the Fukushima disaster.

However, about 39% of Japanese people want all nuclear power plants shut down, according to a February study. Many prefecture-level local governments – which have to sign reactor restart plans – have been reluctant to move through the approvals, while courts have backed requests to temporarily shut down some operating reactors.

This opposition is problematic for a Japanese government that promises to cut emissions by 26% by 2030 from 2013 levels below its commitments in Paris and is scheduled to review those targets this year and potentially make them tougher. “Japan will change its approach to nuclear construction somewhere on the road to net emissions,” said Frank Yu, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

The intensity of carbon dioxide in Japan’s energy sector increased in the years following the Fukushima incident as the nation turned to more polluting alternatives, according to IEA data. Today, fossil fuels like liquefied natural gas and coal are used to generate most of Japan’s electricity.

To meet Paris’s goals it will only take Japan, the world’s fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases, to meet an existing nuclear energy target of 20% to 22% of its energy mix by 2030. The most ambitious promise for 2050 may require atomic power to demand an even greater share.

“Using a certain amount of nuclear power will be necessary for Japan to become carbon neutral,” said Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of Tokyo Electric Power Co., in an interview. Holdings Inc., owner of the mutilated Fukushima plant.

How far Japan should go in building a large nuclear sector and how feasible it is is a current source of controversy among the government advisory group. He will recommend new goals this year.

“No one believes the 2030 goal is achievable,” said Takeo Kikkawa, a professor at Japan International University and a panel member who is skeptical about the prospects for nuclear energy. “The industry does not believe it is possible, but they will not accept it.” Nuclear is likely to account for 15% of Japan’s energy, at most, by 2030, he says.

So far, utilities have applied to restart 27 reactors — 25 of which are operational, while 2 are currently under construction. Toyoda says that, at least, those 27 units should be online if there is an opportunity to score the 2030 goal.

In December, the economy ministry said nuclear power and thermal facilities with carbon capture and storage technology could represent 30% to 40% of combined energy generation in 2050, without providing specific details.

That means Japan should already be preparing to build new reactors over the next three decades, Akio Mimura, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told a government panel last month. Based on a 60-year lifespan, Japan will have 23 reactors by 2050 and 8 by 2060, according to a government presentation in December.

“The government needs to clarify its position,” Mimura told the advisory group. “If we do not start planning this now, we will not have enough nuclear power capacity by 2050.”