Buthelezi confirms Zulu King's death was linked to Covid, puts naked conflict over burial

Durban – Following allegations of tensions within the Zulu royal house between Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi and princes over how to bury Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, the secret finally comes to light.

The royal secrets were brought to light by Buthelezi, the traditional Prime Minister of the late King, during an extraordinary meeting he had with princes, princesses, Amakhosi and local mayors.

The meeting took place shortly after the king’s body arrived in Nongoma in preparation for his burial.

Buthelezi, who was also the king’s cousin, initially began gathering outside the KwaKhethomthandayo palace showing the king’s last days while he was in the hospital. He said the king was followed by 20 doctors and died by Covid-19.

Buthelezi also revealed that he almost threw away his traditional role of burying the king after he had met fierce opposition within the royal house.

He said he was shocked to hear a prince tell a newscaster that the body of the kings would remain in the state even though they have a confirmation from doctors that he died of Covid-19.

He linked that decision to a strong rebellion, with some princes wanting him to step down. As a result, he said he was planning to withdraw from the historic process but he changed his mind after talking to Police Minister Bheki Cele and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

You are all aware that large families always have quarrels. Despite prior agreement since the king died of Covid-19. I heard that some within the family wanted her to be completely ignored. They wanted his body to be taken to Nyokeni (palace), taken to KwaDlamahlahla, taken to Linduzulu and finally here at home (KwaKhethomthandayo). I do this job, even in difficult times.

I called Ministers Cele and Mkhize and asked them to stop this from happening (the public of the body and take it to the palaces). I also summoned Prince Qedi, summoned the Prince of Ezibindini and told them that I would not come here again if they took the bodies of kings to all these palaces without my knowledge. Mkhize asked me to stop, but as you can see, I almost did not back down because I had already made a decision. Fortunately, Mkhize avoided this. I also do not know what they are doing with the body, said Buthelezi, who often shed tears while leading the meeting.

He also discovered that, at one point, royal tension threatened the king’s life and they once rejoiced that there was a quarrel between him and the king.

A prince told me that some princes once rose up against the king and accused him of not caring for them, but caring for Gatsha. The king became angry and asked what they were doing for him so that he could take care of them, he recalled.

As if that were not enough, Buthelezi revealed the past tensions between him and the late king. He said while they had their passes, he had forgiven the king and the reason he was speaking openly was that he did not want to die holding a grudge and wanted the king to leave in peace. He told the meeting he had been hurt since 2017. The late King told a birthday party that while in power, he did nothing to protect him.

I addressed that issue within the royal house and am happy to address it. I do not know what I have done to you (princes) because I am your blood relative, I do not know what I have done to you. I heard that even on the day he said this some of you who were present some of you rejoiced and said that the King had attacked him with it. The Prince of the Royal House Ezibindini even asked what made him hit like that, he said.

Despite all these challenges, Buthelezi held a meeting with the kings to set a date for the burial of the Kings and other related matters.

