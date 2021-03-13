Noise in Bihar Assembly over illegal beverage trade allegations against minister

Opposition leaders withdrew in protest from the Bihar Assembly session. (File)

Patna:

Members of the ruling NDA and the Grand Opposition Alliance almost came to a standstill Saturday inside the Bihar assembly, where proceedings were to be postponed twice after allegations of revenue minister Ram Surat Rai were involved in the illegal beverage trade. caused by anger.

The marshals were to be summoned during the session after lunch, and they stood in the well, forming a defensive wall between the troubled members on both sides who were swaying beside him, and, after stumbling, shouted at the top of their voices.

Mayor Vijay Kumar Sinha pushed the House until 3:30 p.m., and RJD members claimed that “caste and misogyny remarks” were thrown out of the treasury banks when they objected to the cuts being made when opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was making a statement.

Mr Yadav had risen to take part in the debate on the budget request for the health department and, during his speech, made a reference to the “sharaab bandi” (drink ban), which drew angry remarks from the MLA of the JD in power (U) -BJP combine.

The ruling coalition was further outraged by the RJD leader’s remark that the opposition leader holds a constitutional post, but the deputy prime minister did not.

The insinuata was addressed to Tarkishor Prasad who had sought to unlock Mr Yadav in the pre-lunch session while the RJD leader, a former CM deputy himself, had expressed a desire to set in “evidence” a record of Minister Rai’s co-operation on an issue in connection to the recovery of alcoholic beverages from a school in Muzaffarpur district last November.

This angered the lawmakers of the RJD Congress and the Allies and the Left and the ensuing clash, which erupted around the noon quarter, led to the adjournment of proceedings until 2 p.m.

After sitting in front of the Speaker’s room for some time, Mr. Yadav led the opposition leaders in a march to Raj Bhavan, just a mile away, and called the governor.

He said: “We are horrified by the way in which cabinet members are trying to dictate to the Speaker. If this is how they want to run the House, then the opposition will have no choice but to boycott the proceedings.”

He also claimed that the opposition was drowning as the issue involved a minister from the BJP “before whom Prime Minister Nitish Kumar is powerless”.

Earlier, shortly after the proceedings began at 11 a.m., Mr Yadav had sought to draw the Chairman’s attention to a postponement motion triggered by an MLA RJD, which the Chairman said would be raised at “the right time”.

Opposition leaders protested, but returned at noon when Zero Hour began, and lawmaker Rekha Devi’s motion was rejected, although she was allowed to read the draft.

By the time the House convened again around 3:30 p.m., the dust seemed to have settled and members from the treasury banks as well as the opposition expressed regret over the ugly turn of events.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary delivered a conciliatory speech and also assured the Chamber “the government does not intend to dictate terms to the President”.

Mr. Yadav started, before leaving for the assembly, with a press conference at his residence where he came out with documents and photographs to prove that Mr. Rai was actively involved in the affairs of the school where alcohol had been recovered and so could to be held accountable.

The minister, who holds the portfolio of revenue and land reforms, did not speak inside the House but held an afternoon press conference, ostensibly to present his “report card” after the 100 days of his term expire.

He said: “The father of Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu Prasad) should be aware of the credentials of my late father Arjun Rai after whom the school is named. The property belongs to a brother of mine. If my relationship with him makes me guilty, would Tejashwi and his brother Tej Pratap make me apply the same stage to themselves, given the fact that their father has been convicted in cases of fodder fraud? “