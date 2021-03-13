Delhi: Wanted for murder, accused of being held in exchange for fire





The Delhi Special Police Unit arrested a 21-year-old after an exchange of fire in the Bakkarwala area on Saturday. The accused, Kamal Gehlot, is wanted in a murder case last year. He suffered a bullet wound to the leg and was hospitalized. Police said Gehlot, along with his father Pawan, had killed a man named Vikas Mehta in October last year. A video of the incident went viral after the accused was seen firing multiple bullets in the direction of Mehta and taking pictures of his body before fleeing the scene. Police said Gehlot had shot Mehta in the head three times before fleeing the country. He is also involved in two other cases of violence and the Weapons Act. Both the accused and the deceased have criminal backgrounds and were property traders, police said. On Friday evening, the Special Cell received information about Gehlots locations. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP (Special Unit) said, We sent our team to Mundka and Bakkarwala area according to information. When Gehlots’ white car was spotted, police asked him to stop and barricaded the area. His car was blocked and he got out of his car, shooting at police personnel. No one was hurt. Our team responded with shots. He was then apprehended and taken to a hospital. The accused is also a member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang. His father has already been arrested in connection with Mehta’s murder. Defendant targeted the victim after they suspected him of killing their family member, police said.

