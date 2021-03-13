The EU defends the distribution of vaccines while nations complain it is unequal





VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Commission on Saturday defended its policy of distributing COVID-19 vaccines evenly across the bloc after Austria and five other member states complained that doses were not shared equally. In a joint letter to the European Commission and the Council, the leaders of six European countries, including the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Latvia and later Croatia, called for discussions on the distribution of vaccines. The commission responded that the doses were distributed in proportion to the population of each country and taking into account the epidemiological data, adding that it is up to the governments of the member states to decide how to distribute them. A flexible policy agreed by EU governments meant that countries facing a more acute phase of the epidemic could have more doses if some governments decide not to take their proportional division, the EU executive said in a statement. It would be up to the Member States to find an agreement if they wanted to return to the pro rata base, he said, adding that it relied on an allocation method based exclusively on a proportion of the population of each EU nation. The commission has been criticized for the slow distribution of vaccines in blocks, although EU governments play a key role in vaccine purchases and vaccination plans. On Friday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said vaccine doses were not being distributed evenly among member countries, despite an agreement within the bloc to do so by population. He blamed, without providing evidence, special agreements made between the EU vaccination board and drug companies. Letters from Kurz and his counterparts, addressed to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, called for a European solution. In recent days … we have discovered that … deliveries of vaccine doses by pharmaceutical companies to individual EU member states are not being implemented on an equal footing following the key to the pro rata population, said the letter, published in the Austrian media. Therefore, we urge you, Charles, to have a discussion on this important issue among the leaders as soon as possible. Malta will have three times more vaccine doses compared to its population by the end of June than Bulgaria, Kurz said. The letter does not mention the steering group, which is the body that negotiates vaccine agreements with companies on behalf of EU countries. The vice-chairman of the board is Austrian. Opposition parties have blamed Kurz for trying to oust him because of the slow pace of vaccinations. The Social Democrats said he was looking for sacrificial goats for his failure. An EU official said Michel had received the letter and a summit of leaders was already scheduled for March 25th and 26th. COVID coordination will again be addressed by the 27 members during that meeting, the official said, without specifying whether this involved the distribution of vaccines. Michels’s office declined to comment. Reporting by Francois Murphy; Additional Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Edited by Alexandra Hudson and Clelia Oziel

