PH reveals the first case of the COVID-19 variant Brazil

MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday it had discovered the first P.1 variant of the coronavirus, also known as the disturbance variant (VOC) from Brazil.

She was found in a Filipino worker, who is from Western Visayas, who had returned from Brazil, DOH said. She said he was still looking for more information about his case.

There are currently three VOCs globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). These are variant B.1.1.7 first discovered in the United Kingdom (variant of the United Kingdom), variant B.1.351 originally discovered in South Africa (variant SA) and variant P.1. Very transmissible

All three VOCs are now in the Philippines.

These variants have been associated with higher transmissibility and initial studies also show that the South African variant may be resistant to some vaccines. The scientists found that the virus with variant P.1 has a spike protein that makes it bind faster to human cells, making it more infectious.

The DOH also confirmed that continuous sequencing of the entire genome has led to the discovery of 59 more cases of the UK variant and 32 cases of the SA variant. This brings the total number of countries to 177 cases of UK variants and 90 cases of SA variants.

The DOH also confirmed that it was directed to determine P.3 in a variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes severe respiratory disease, which was first detected in the Philippines. This variant contains two disturbing mutations, DOH said.

However, the health department stressed that it was not yet declaring P.3 as a variant of concern. There are already 98 cases of the P.3 variant in the country, DOH said.

During Saturday’s public conference in Laging Handa, Dr. Anna Ong-Lim from the DOH technical advisory group said the Philippine Genome Center reported that it had detected 85 cases with a unique set of mutations in the global reporting system Phylogenetic Assignment of Global Wide Global Lines (Pangolin).

DOH asked Pangolin if this was unique to the Philippines. They came back to us and told us that this is a new variant, she said.

Variant P.3, which was also discovered by health authorities in Japan by a 60-year-old who had arrived from the Philippines, contains two disturbing mutations identified as N501Y and E484K. These two mutations are also present in Variants B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1.

The P.3 variant first discovered in the Philippines could not be immediately classified as a VOC, according to Dr. Alethea de Guzman, director of the DOHs epidemiology office.

A unique set of mutations

It is a unique set of mutations that make up a variant. The P.3 variant has N501Y, E484K and other mutations, she said in a message on Viber.

De Guzman said the WHO had previously explained that a variant was considered a VOC only after the assessment had met a specific criterion. In particular, the variant should show an increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology; an increased virulence or change in the presentation of the clinical disease; or a decrease in the effectiveness of public health and social measures or diagnostics, vaccines or therapies available.

A variant can also be classified as a VOC by the WHO if evaluated as one of its SARS-CoV-2 Evolution Working Group. P.3 is still being studied to find evidence whether it will meet the criteria, De Guzman said.

DOH said current data available [on P.3] are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant implications for public health.

The Philippines on Saturday recorded the most infectious day of 2021 when it recorded 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 infections. This is the most important in a single day in almost seven months, or since August 26, 2020, when the DOH reported 5,277 new cases.

The highest daily figure the country has recorded so far was 6,958 on August 10, 2020. It was also around August last year when health care workers demanded a term break.

Count the most recent issues

On Thursday, Metro Manila mayors imposed a curfew across the region from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks in a bid to contain infections in the capital.

On Saturday new infections pushed the total number of cases to 626,622.

According to the DOH, 281 patients have recovered, bringing the number of survivors to 547,166. However, 72 have died, bringing the death toll to 12,766.

Recoveries and deaths left 56,679 active cases. Of this number, 92.3 percent are mild, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 14 percent severe, and 0.66 moderate.

DOH said seven labs were unable to submit their data on time.

Former Health Secretary Janette Garin, who represents Iloilo’s first constituency in the House of Representatives, said the presence of the Brazil variant was a strong reminder to unite our action.

She suggested using the second fixed dose of COVID-19 vaccines available as the first dose for new recipients to protect more Filipinos against emerging and more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Every day of protection is a big step towards being ahead of the virus, she said.

WITH REPORT BY JULIE M. AURELIO

