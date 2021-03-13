Police record the case of FIRin Ramesh Jarkiholi CD

Police on Saturday registered a FIR in the case of sex CDs after former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi demanded an investigation into the creators and conspirators behind the fake CD.

Hours later, issues took another turn as a video clip emerged in which a woman claimed that Jarkiholi promised her a job and also took videos released, bringing her shame and pushing her to kill herself.

According to Sadashivanagar police, the former Nelamangala MLA Nagaraju approached them with a copy of the complaint signed by Jarkiholi, after which an FIR was registered against unknown persons following the CD scandal.

In the FIR, the complainant claimed a conspiracy, claiming that a fake CD was created and released to the activist and on social media.

To humiliate me politically, to end my political career and to extort money, unknown persons have conspired, the complaint said.

For three months, they conspired and made a fake CD cheating on me, mentally harassing me, slandering me politically and trying to extort money from me.

According to the complaint, many people are involved in it. Some conspired, some made fake videos. They used others and uploaded them to social networks and made me politically unstable. So take the necessary action against them, it says. Later, speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said he would not remove the issue until it is resolved, but declined to comment on the new clip.

I am not the only victim here. This can happen to anyone. Everyone should fight together, he said, demanding that such blackmail tactics not be encouraged.

Police have stepped up investigations. The scam involves hundreds of rupees. Soon, all the actors involved will be identified, he added.

After verifying the details and allegations in the complaint, senior police officials, including the SIT team, were notified. Police even contacted legal experts and obtained their opinion before making the decision to register the FIR.

Nagaraju said he brought the complaint to the police since Jarkiholi was busy. It is clearly mentioned that Ramesh was blackmailed. It is an act of injustice done to Ramesh, a conspiracy, he added.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said FIR was transferred to SIT.

Meanwhile, the SIT on Saturday conducted searches at the residences of media people who were questioned since Friday evening. Searches were conducted in Vijayanagar, Vijayapura in rural Bengaluru and other places.

FIR (issue no. 21/2021) called IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 385 (anyone who, in order to commit extortion, intimidates a person, or tries to intimidate a person), 465 (forgery) ), 469 (forgery with intent to damage reputation), 34 (actions committed by several common persons

purpose).

Dinesh Kallahalli Reactors

For a complaint question, Dinesh Kallahalli toldDH that the police should have registered the FIR based on his complaint.

But police have acted because of pressure from the government. I have no personal contact with the media people being questioned. Only one of them had contacted me several times regarding the complaints filed by me before the court and the secretary. He had covered the news, he said.