The 61-year-old man from Singapore is the 30th fatality Covid-19 here, Singapore News & Top Stories





A 61-year-old died Friday from complications due to Covid-19, bringing to 30 Singapore deaths from coronavirus. The Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday that Singapore had been to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for work and returned to Singapore on 30 January. He developed a cough shortly before leaving the UAE, had shortness of breath on the same day and tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival here. The man had a past history of hypertension, hyperlipidemia and gout, the MH said. The National Center for Infectious Diseases has contacted the husband’s family and is assisting them. There were eight new confirmed coronavirus cases at noon yesterday, bringing Singapore total to 60,088. All were imported cases which were placed on home stay notices upon arrival. There were no new community cases and none of the migrant worker dormitories. Newly imported cases include a Singaporean who returned from India, a permanent resident who arrived from Papua New Guinea, a student holder from India and a work permit holder and a work permit holder from Bangladesh. Of the remaining cases, one is a holder of a short-term visa from the United States and two are the sea crew that arrived by boat from Indonesia. A member of the sea crew is a short-term visa holder, who had remained isolated until he came out positive and was taken to hospital. The other is a special crossing holder which was tested on board without descending. All eight imported cases were asymptomatic, the MoH said. Updating cases

New cases: 8 Imported: 8 (1 Singapore, 1 permanent resident, 1 student permit holder, 1 work permit holder, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-stay visa holder, 1 special permit holder) In the community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases over the past week: 2 (2 unrelated cases) Active cases: 97 In hospitals: 17 (0 in ICU) In community settings: 80 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total downloaded: 59,946 Downloaded yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 60,088 A total of 17 patients remain in hospital, although no one is in critical condition, while 80 are recovering in community settings. Eleven more cases were dropped yesterday. In total, 59,946 patients have fully recovered. Of those who tested positive here, 15 died from other causes.







