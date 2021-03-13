9 social interactions that cause anxiety as the world reopens

The world is not yet completely safe, but vaccinated people whose states have reopened to some extent may find themselves in a strange, nerve-wracking environment.

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder and cleansing rituals, trauma or anxiety disorders can have a particularly difficult time reclaiming.

“What was known no longer seems familiar,” said Lynn Bufka, senior director of transformation and quality practice at the American Psychological Association. For about a year now, we have had messages not to be with others, to be distant … then the idea that, “Oh, there are ways we can be with others and it’s okay” that “It’s new information to reconcile. So it’s understandable that it feels different, at least, if not disturbing or stressful.”

Anxiety can serve as a warning for situations to which we need to pay attention and be careful, Bufka added. These are the experiences and places that can cause fear as the world opens up again, and the advice that experts have to address them.

Eye contact

If you have been distancing yourself from the company at home, it is likely that the only ones you have recently made eye contact with are your housemates, store cashiers and co-workers through a screen.

In a mask-free future, “you may want to look down because you are afraid,” said Jane Webber, an assistant professor of counseling education and coordinator of the doctoral program at Kean University in New Jersey. “Generally, just eye contact and a little smile that I call the ‘Mona Lisa smile’ fills people on the other side with a really nice feeling. They will reflect what you do.”

Eye contact is the easiest interaction to start because it brings us back to connecting and displaying our care, said Webber, who teaches about trauma, stress and coping skills.

Being among the crowds

If you’ve recently watched a movie filmed before the pandemic, chances are some of the crowd scenes looked a little weird. While we are still far from large gatherings, you may soon find yourself in ever closer neighborhoods in grocery stores or mass transportation.

As a psychologist, a “circle of defensive space” is something Webber has taught students. “We’re going to put a rope or ribbon on the floor and (we’re going to ask),‘ How big is the circle to feel safe in a crowd? “Most people will say, ‘I need some space in front of me or on my sides.’

Once you have decided how much space you need, strategically use your elbows or feet or an object like a shopping bag or shopping cart to create it. When you need people to respect your boundaries, kindly tell them, “I just need a little more space.”

If you feel panicked, Webber suggested you focus on your breathing and say to yourself, “I’ll be out of this for a few minutes.” Move slowly with the crowd and towards the perimeters until you find space.

READ MORE: 12 lifestyle habits to reduce stress

Shaking hands and hugging

In the early days of the pandemic, whether to shake hands was a topic of debate. Now, people mostly just don’t. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases, strongly advised violating this ancient cultural norm for good. As people meet more often, if you encounter someone who extends his hand, the microbial factor can make you withdraw instinctively.

“We are social people,” Webber said. “You (can) extend your hand and then pull your hand back, and we tell people that this is a natural feeling.”

If at this point you feel anxious, shaking or banging your elbows is okay, Webber said. “Let people know you’re still a little nervous,” she added. “By doing that, we’ve made a connection and they (will) have empathy.”

The thought of a hug can be even more frightening. Likewise, in this year of social distancing, we have become “hungry from bondage,” Webber said. But now is not the time to embrace anyone who looks. If you or someone outside your home you care about is wanting the warmth of a loving touch, make yourself a “butterfly” hug by wrapping your arms around yourself, tapping each shoulder and “sending it” to that person. If someone leans for a hug, kindly express your concerns and start a butterfly hug instead.

Flirting or questioning on a date

If you are getting coffee to go and someone asks you for an appointment, your brain may be destroying your memory of how you should respond to such an unknown request.

You can take it slowly if you are not ready, Bufka said. Suggest that you both start by exchanging phone numbers, then move on to virtual dates.

New intimate relationships

Progressing from flirting on the first date can feel like a lost art. Also, the pandemic may have added some unusual questions to your list of acquaintances: has this person been vaccinated? What does she think of the Covid-19 vaccine and masks? How was it behaved during the pandemic? Is it asymptomatic?

These questions are actually exactly what you need to do to find out if your love interest shares your values ​​and if you want the relationship to go further, Bufka said. Your date answers would indicate if you both agree on the level of risk, what precautions to take and what risks are okay.

Approach the conversation gently, humbly and without judgment, Bufka advised. Share what behaviors you have been trying to prioritize during the pandemic and why and that you are curious about what your date has done. If you are thinking of becoming serious, “being able to have such a conversation is something you would like to be able to do,” Bufka added.

If you are nervous about physical intimacy, admit it is okay. “Like,” Gosh, it’s been a year since I kissed anyone. I somehow forgot how to do it. “You can take it a little easier,” said Bufka. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, be honest and say you don’t want to risk her health.”

READ MORE: Loss of our sense of control during the pandemic

Allocation of public spaces

You are sitting on a bench when someone else wants to sit next to you. Should you leave them? If not, what might the other person think of you?

In the face of these situations, you can rehearse by saying something like, “Excuse me, I’ve not been vaccinated yet. I better keep my distance,” Bufka said. If you have been vaccinated, you may be wondering what your concerns are and if they are still realistic, according to current health guidelines.

Sharing objects to help others

If someone asks you to open their car, you will probably want to help them. But should it, and who will do it if it does not?

Change the situation to make it more comfortable, said Jacqueline Gollan, who holds two professors at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago: one in psychiatry and behavioral sciences and another in obstetrics and gynecology.

“Take small steps to manage your anxiety, socialize and mitigate current risk,” Gollan said via email. You can have hand cleansers and masks ready for those situations. “If you can not reduce your anxiety, see if you can change your negative predictions by taking your anxiety ‘to court’. Evaluate the data that suggest (if) you are more likely to get sick during vaccination.”

Cosmetic and spa services

Imagine this: The pandemic is finally over, and you just want to unwind with a massage. There is only one problem, however: Cosmetic and spa services may not feel so relaxing even on the downside of a pandemic.

Asking the business what precautions they have taken and going elsewhere if they do not meet your standards is okay.

READ MORE: One year into the pandemic, it’s time to do a summary of our mental health

Return to work

Those of us who are still working from home have been able to do our own thing about how and where we work. We did not have to worry about meeting people and the danger of Covid-19.

When you get back to office, what can be more frightening is losing control of your blister and your health routine, said Ravi S. Gajendran, president of the International University of Florida, department of global leadership and management, and associate professor at the College of Business. You may not be accustomed to ironing your clothes, being visible under the shoulder, and interacting personally.

What you can do is acknowledge that the transition will be frightening, divisive and slow, Gajendran said. Focus on preparing for what you can control, including holding your hand cleanser and wearing a mask.

Be aware that office work is likely to differ from what was pre-pandemic, as some companies have implemented seat adjustments or Covid-19 symptom registration applications. If your workplace has not set clear safety policies, tell your supervisors about your concerns, said Kristen Shockley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Georgia. An organization that sets standards “creates a common, shared meaning,” she added. “And those people who can feel more careful don’t feel weird as they have to communicate it.”

In general, “expect yourself a break,” Gajendran said. Those of us who have stayed in most of the pandemic may feel weird and anxious about re-fitting into society, but we are in the same boat and (safely) can help each other through it .