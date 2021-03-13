Chaos at Home as MLAs clash over mantra role in beverage trade | Patna News





PATNA: The Bihar assembly saw chaotic scenes on Saturday as several oppositions and the ruling MLA alliance nearly got hit over RJD’s efforts to raise the issue of allegedly involving land reform minister Ram Surat Rai in the banned beverage trade.

The noise disrupted the work of the Chamber throughout the day. Mayor Vijay Kumar Sinha had to push the House twice, once each in the sessions before and after lunch.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, Tejashwi, who had held a press conference at his residence, indicated a motion of adjournment for Rai’s alleged involvement in the beverage business in this dry state to be taken up for discussion. . But the President did not allow it.

RJD member Rekha Devi moved the postponement motion to zero o’clock, but the treasury banks opposed it, and the Chairman pushed the House.

Later, Tejashwi and other members of the opposition sat in a dharna outside the Speaker’s room and still later decided to march on Raj Bhavan, where Governor Phagu Chauhan gave them a hearing.

Complaints from members of the opposition spilled over into the second half leading to an unprecedented row after Congress member Vijay Shankar Dubey had moved the movement against the health department budget request. Just when Tejashwi started making his speech, the ruling members of the BJP obstructed him with their remarks that sparked controversy.

The house witnessed an unprecedented noise in its lunch session, rarely seen in the past 25 years, as a handful of front-end treasury stands and opposition benches pushed forward into the well, menacingly. to get each other. However, by stopping the sharp exchange of words, violent gestures and the bending of their arms, the Chamber fortunately escaped stigma and shame.

Members of the treasury and opposition benches could have come under real-life blows to the well if a dozen marshals (police personnel tasked with assembly duty) had not stepped inside and formed a seven-meter-long wall to separate them, however, without touching them.

Otherwise, the rigid-looking marshals had stood in front of the treasury benches and their backs were on the side of the opposition. The gloomy-looking mayor pushed the House on time for 45 minutes from 2:45 p.m. While CM Nitish Kumar was not present, deputies CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were there at the House.

Meanwhile, RJD member Rambriksh Sada from Alauli (Khagaria) was in apparent condition after the BJP member abused him by taking his Mushahar caste name, a Dalit category. Later, some angry members of the RJD said they would file a FIR against the BJP member, but Tejashwi told the media, It must be ascertained whether what happens on the House floor can go to the police.

