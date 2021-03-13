National Cyber ​​Force Center to be set up in North as part of Government ‘Integrated Review’





A new national cyber force hub will be the last government agency set up in the North, Boris Johnson has announced. There will be a “cyber corridor” across the north of England which will include the headquarters of the New National Cyber ​​Force (NCF), the Prime Minister is set to unveil. The NCF was set up last year to transform the UK’s capacity to conduct targeted cyber-attack operations against terrorists, hostile states and criminal gangs. It brings together personnel from defense and intelligence agencies under a unified command for the first time. It is hoped that the proposal will boost growth in the digital, defense and technology sectors outside London and create new partnerships between government, the sector and universities in the region. Mr Johnson is set to outline these plans to strengthen Britain’s cyber capability on Tuesday, when he will also present the findings of the government’s broader foreign and defense policy review. The Integrated Review – covering foreign, defense, security and development policy – has been billed as the most important review of the UK’s strategic stance since the Cold War. Part of her task has been to consider how the armed forces should adapt to changing the face of war, with a new focus on the internet and the military. Ahead of his statement to the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said he would commit to getting “full spectrum” internet access in an effort to keep people safe and to stand up to the UK’s enemies . “Cyber ​​power is revolutionizing the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as the air force did 100 years ago,” he said. Johnson. “We need to step up our cyber capability so that we can capture the opportunities it presents by ensuring that those seeking to use its powers to attack us and our way of life are hampered at every turn. “Our new, full-spectrum Internet access will transform our ability to protect our people, to promote our interests around the world and to make the lives of Britons better every day.” The government said Britain’s opponents are “constantly finding new ways to exploit our weaknesses and gain an advantage in cyberspace”, so investment is needed to “keep ahead of our enemies”. The type of operations that NCF is able to perform involves interfering with a cell phone to prevent a terrorist from being able to communicate with their contacts; helping to prevent the use of cyberspace as a global platform for serious crimes, including child sexual abuse; and keeping British military aircraft safe from targeting by weapons systems.







