The situation in the Paris region is tense as ICUs are close to overload, European News and Top Stories





PARIS The Covid-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and authorities are ready to take new measures, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday, but he did not announce a curfew or new regional blockades. Despite a growing number of Covid-19 cases, the administration of President Emmanuel Macron has not declared a new national stalemate, choosing instead to strengthen measures locally in hit cities like Nice and Dunkirk. Paris has been spared so far. “I urge everyone, especially those living in the capital, to be extremely careful, wear a mask and respect social distance. The aim is to reduce the pressure on the hospital system,” Mr Castex said during a visit to a hospital . The number of people with Covid-19 in intensive care units on Friday exceeded 4,000 for the first time since November 26, with nearly 1,100 in the Paris region alone. In Paris and the surrounding region, healthcare managers say intensive care units are close to overcrowding. Mr Castex said in the Ile-de-France region around Paris, the vaccination campaign will be accelerated this weekend, with the distribution of 25,000 additional doses. France’s vaccination program has been hampered by logistical constraints and problems with births by vaccine manufacturers. But Mr Castex said the campaign was accelerating, with 320,326 hits administered on Friday, a new record. As of Friday, 7.04 million people – more than a tenth of the French population – had been vaccinated, official figures showed, including 2.22 million second injections. Meanwhile, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Latvia have called for an EU summit to discuss “major disparities” in vaccine distribution, according to a letter published yesterday. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suggested on Friday that some EU members may have signed “secret contracts” with vaccine companies to receive more doses than they were entitled to under EU agreements. An EU spokesman said it was up to member states to “demand more or more of a given vaccine”, while another EU official said “coordination in the fight against the pandemic” would be the first point of discussions during the next summit, already scheduled for the end of the month. > 4,000 Number of people in France with Covid-19 in intensive care units on Friday, exceeding the mark for the first time since 26 November. The Paris region accounted for nearly 1,100 such patients. The letter, addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, claims that the distribution of vaccines by pharmaceutical companies in individual EU member states “is not being implemented on an equal footing”. REUTERS, FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY







