Fukushima: The photographer’s 10-year journey through the ruins and recovery

TOKYO – Photographer Ko Sasaki took me through the Fukushima evacuation area in the summer of 2016. I had been there twice before to record programs for National Public Radio in the US and NHK in Japan, but both had hired me to report on the post-history of the disaster of resistance, to show what had changed since the March 11, 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown. Sasaki was telling me what he did not have.

Sasaki is an experienced professional. His photographs appear in The New York Times, Forbes magazine, Wired and other major publications. But his obsession with Fukushima and its people comes from a personal commitment: He thinks the region is still being exploited, mistreated and misinterpreted by the Japanese government and corporate officials who stick to tattoos (of face and public behavior, or ” holding on to the appearance “)), he says, without any hint of honne (genuine inner feeling and emotional truth).

He is shocked by the government plan to start the Olympic torch relay in Fukushima this July. This will bring nothing to the people who are still suffering, he points out, and will do nothing to revive the local economy or raise real awareness of the ongoing, psychological and other battles after nearly 19,000 dead. or missing.

In October last year, the Japanese government announced plans to discharge water from offshore storage tanks off the coast of Fukushima after 2022. As of September this year, the deposited water reached 1.23 million tonnes, with an additional 180 tons of polluted water every day. The water has been filtered and the government claims it is no longer polluted.

But Sasaki says the plan is careless and insensitive. Next year, when evening news reports that Fukushima water storage tanks have been emptied into the sea, consumers across Japan will reject any claim to the safety of the region’s products, science will be cursed. Any attempt to gain public trust will be washed away with water.

In 2016, through our encounters with survivors in the regions around the nuclear power plant, our trips along the coastal freeways and slow walks through abandoned schools and dilapidated gymnasiums, shops, restaurants and cemeteries, I felt a family connection to Sasaki, an understanding of why he felt this ongoing story was so urgent.

For me, too, the mission feels partly personal. My Japanese grandparents are both from northern Japan, where they raised my mother and uncle, and where I attended kindergarten. After 3/11, my mother, who now lives in the US, asked me what happened to Rikuzentakata, a coastal city devastated by the waves. “This was where I first saw the ocean,” she told me, recalling a childhood visit with her father. “It was night at the bar my father had booked. The moon showed me the sea.”

Sasaki’s vision for Fukushima is a land of oblivion. His photographs show frozen life in the country, broken bodies, reconstructed numb habits, technology utilized for useless performances. His photos are photo-options of the missed opportunity. “Life goes on,” we like to say, and yes, but Fukushima’s Sasaki photos over the past 10 years speak to a more fundamental necessity: You need to change your life.

All photos and subtitles by Ko Sasaki.

Yamagata City, 17 March 2011 – 6 days after 3/11

People fled coastal Fukushima to escape the radiation and sought refuge in this gym in Yamagata City, further inland. It was a chaotic situation and there was very little information about the displaced.

Yamagata City, 17 March 2011 – 6 days after 3/11

Ukedo, 15 April 2011 – 36 days after 3/11

A dog half-buried by the tsunami in the Ukedo district, Namie coastal area. The whole area was washed. On this day, 300 police and fire department officers searched Ukedo and found 21 bodies, adding the 10 bodies found the day before. Searches for survivors were not conducted immediately after the tsunami due to thawing and nuclear evacuation. Ten years later, there are still people searching the area for missing family members.

Iitate Village, 15 January 2012 – 310 days after 3/11

Part of what seemed like a never-ending clean-up effort, workers try to decontaminate the school pool in the village of Iitate, about 40 miles[40 km]north of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. No one here expected to be affected by the plant accident, but on March 15, the wind carrying the radioactive flakes exploded northwest of the plant, where the particles were mixed with rain and snow. Researchers estimate that 14 million cubic meters of decontaminated waste will be collected from all over Japan at a cost of 400 billion yen ($ 3.7 billion). The government promised Fukushima that the waste would be stored there for only 30 years, but there is no plan to relocate it and no one else in Japan will accept it.

Rancher and his cow, Omaru, 23 December 2015 – 1748 days after 3/11

Fumikazu Watanabe gives one last meal to his sick cow before the scientists dismantle it. After the nuclear disaster, farmers were instructed to kill their livestock and cattle (satsushobun – animal euthanasia) in the regions around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Disa, and Watanabe, refused. Scientists joined Watanabe and other ranchers keeping livestock in the area alive. But when the cows got sick, ranchers and researchers tried to find out if the cause was radiation. Dissections were undertaken. After 10 years, scientists concluded that cattle diseases were unlikely to have been caused by radiation exposure.

Ukedo Flowers, March 11, 2016 – 1827 days after 3/11

A woman brings flowers to Ukedo to commemorate her fifth year. If residents had not been forced to evacuate the region after the nuclear meltdown, many more would have had to be rescued.

Protest in Fukushima Koriyama, 12 March 2016 – 1828 days from 3/11

Protesters hold banners reading: “Compensate! Forgive!” or “Do Not Throw Victims!” Thousands gathered initially to protest the Fukushima nuclear power plant and the resumption of other nuclear power plants across the country. But the movement quickly burned. From the beginning, many hid their feelings about radiation out of fear and shame. Something is something you can not see or smell, and its long-term effects on human health remain unclear. Conflict can destroy families, friends and communities, so the protests were never really captured in Fukushima.

4000 PUNKTAR DA T DA PILRDITSHM Okuma / Futaba, 21 February 2017 – 2174 days after 3/11

Four thousand people now work every day inside the plant, according to plant owner and operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). In 2011, TEPCO stated that the decommissioning process would be completed in 30 to 40 years. The decommissioning of the undamaged second floor of the Fukushima Daiini Power Plant is now projected to take about 30 years. But with the work being done on the ground floor at the same time, TEPCO has extended its rating to 40 years.

In 2016, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI) estimated the total cost of accidents at 22 trillion yen ($ 202 billion). But new figures produced by a think tank in 2019 raised the figure with an eye-catching 81 trillion yen ($ 743 billion). However, if the molten fuel does not need to be removed from the Fukushima plant and the closure method is carried out with concrete structures, as has been the case at Chernobyl, the total costs could be reduced to 35 trillion yen ($ 321 billion).

KUQ DO TM BAKEJ T CR QAJ Futaba, 23 February 2017 – 2176 days from 3/11

A red flag hangs next to a sign indicating the level of air radiation dose in four colors posted by Maeda Kensetsu, a construction company, to warn workers of the danger in the Futaba restricted area.

POSTS MONITORING Naraha, 23 February 2017 – 2176 days after 3/11

A monitoring post to measure air dosing rates outside a temporary storage site for bags of contaminated soil collected in Naraha. Since the accident, government officials, scientists and nonprofit activists all have different measurements to assess safe radiation dose levels. It is Kafkaesque. There is a system that gives numbers and statistics all over Fukushima, but no one can agree on what they will really say. As time went on, people who knew they were exposed to radiation had to study the effects themselves and decide on personal levels of safety and risk. This naturally caused discord and disagreement.

Futaba, 23 February 2017 – 2176 days after 3/11

Cherry blossoms bloom every spring, of course, but after all that has changed in the region, and everything that has not changed, they have become a reminder of how deeply people miss their hometowns.

ROBOT TECH to collect molten fuel rods inside control vessels – Naraha, 28 June 2017 – 2301 days after 3/11

Demonstrate a simulator that can be used to train workers to enter the crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant. This is a water tank that can test the robot at the Naraha Remote Technology Development Center.

Hisanohama, December 2, 2019 – 3188 days from 3/11

A woman carries a child on her back while working at the fish market in Hisanohama, Iwaki City. Her husband’s boat is back with the catch of the day. The whole family is listing the fish at an auction. Hisanohama fish market closed for eight and a half years. The reopening of 2019 was a welcome sign, if at all, of recovery.

Fish testing. Onahama, December 4, 2019 – 3190 days from 3/11

Fish caught in the morning are brought to the laboratory for radioactivity testing within the market. Fukushima is an agricultural and fishery-dependent prefecture, but the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant made its products untouchable for many Japanese consumers. It took a long time to regain trust.

Hisanohama, December 4, 2019 – 3190 days from 3/11

Every morning when it is still dark, Tatsuo Niitsuma leaves his wife Yoko at the port. The 2011 tsunami hit Niitsuma’s daughter, but he continues to fish every day. The ocean is also his life.

Futaba / Okuma, 9 December 2019 – 3195 days from 3/11

The site of the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant is covered with 1246960 m3 (as of February 18, 2021) of polluted water stored in massive reservoirs. According to TEPCO, all storage tanks will be filled by the fall of 2022 and the government has announced a plan to filter and dump seawater near Fukushima.