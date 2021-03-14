When black life does not matter: The world is silent on the Houthi Holocaust of African migrants

RIYADH: By most accounts, the Yemeni Houthi militia just burned alive nearly 500 African migrants. But where is the anger between the serious attackers of human rights advocacy or the liberal commentator? This is not a rhetorical question, but a diligently asked question.

To be sure, selective global anger is nothing new; has existed since the birth of the international community and the early days of the human rights movement. But the deafening silence of those claiming the role of international moral arbitrators over the recent Houthi outrage is a scandal in itself.

Even by Houthi standards without considering civil security, what happened on March 7 at a detention center in Sanaa was disgusting. The militia used force to end a strike by migrants who were protesting against cruel treatment, extortion and poor conditions inside the facility, the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Freedoms said in an interview with several survivors.

His conclusion left no room for jokes from ordinary suspects: The Houthis were directly and consistently responsible for killing and injuring about 450, mostly Ethiopian, migrants at a detention center, on March 7, 2021, in a bomb-caused fire apparently fired by Houthi forces.



Rights groups say migrants are routinely abused and threatened by Houthi militants, downstairs, and are forced to endure poor conditions. (AFP)

A number of local independent groups have agreed to the finding. Mwatana, a leading human rights organization in Yemen, blamed Houthi for the fire and accused them of arbitrarily arresting survivors and relatives of the victims in order to stop them from talking about the incident.

The Ansar Allah (Houthi) group caused the death and injury of many African migrants by lighting a deadly fire in a crowded detention facility in Sanaa on March 7, Mwatana said in a statement.

Separately, the Women’s Solidarity Network accused Houthis of using live ammunition and explosive devices to suppress migrant protests, and called on the UN to protect survivors from such a threat.

We urge international organizations, including the United Nations, to provide protection for migrants hospitalized, the group said.

Our sources raised the alarm that Houthi promised migrants in hospitals the issuance of cards in exchange for their silence. According to information gathered from witnesses, the Houthis collected illegal African migrants, including children, from their homes to force them to be recruited as fighters to be sent to the conflict fronts.

Muammar Al-Eryani, the information minister of the internationally recognized Yemeni government, said the Houthis have intimidated survivors and their families into influencing their media accounts or any future international investigation.

Pointing out that survivors and other witnesses would not give fair evidence if they stayed within Houthi-controlled areas, he called on the UN migration agency, IOM, to evacuate them to other locations. , away from Houth pressure.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights lawyer and director of the American Center for Justice, said his organization had interviewed several survivors who blamed the Houthis for the tragedy, accusing them of forcing hundreds of Ethiopians into detention. which led to overcrowding.



These African migrants in Yemen are lucky enough to receive treatment at a hospital in the southern city of Lahj. Many others are living in “inhuman conditions.” (Photo by IOM through AFP)

He said Houthis had prevented U.S. Center for Justice observers from visiting survivors at Sanaa hospitals, adding that survivor accounts showed the death toll was between 200 and 300.

In a profoundly ironic twist, the Sanaa massacre occurred at the same time as the American city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $ 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit over the death last year of a single black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

Minneapolis City Council announced record settlement The largest preliminary civil rights settlement ever, described as a powerful message that the lives of blacks matter and police brutality against people of color should end.

George Floyd’s death sparked an incandescent social movement, wrote Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, in an oped to The Guardian in June last year. In every state and around the world, people of all colors, genders and ages are coming together to march with rage and hope, to give up the past and redeem the future.

Sadly, if history is any guide, people of all colors, genders and ages are unlikely to come together to march with rage and hope over the loss of hundreds of Ethiopian lives in Yemen. Do not forget that a hashtag #HouthiHolocaust has been on trend on Twitter in Arabic, reflecting the depth of public outrage across the Middle East.



the city of Aden in Yemen prays for food and water. (Photo by IOM through AFP)

To his credit, Michael Aron, the UK Ambassador to Yemen, has strongly condemned the deaths and called for an immediate and objective investigation and unhindered access for the injured migrants.

Shocked by the fire at the Houthi-controlled migrant center in Sanaa, he said on Twitter on Friday. The OHCHR and humanitarian agencies need immediate, unrestricted access to the site and the injured. A credible, transparent, independent investigation must be conducted, including a full account of those killed and injured.

Aaron did not doubt who or what was to blame for the fire and loss of life. Treatments is Houthis’ inhumane treatment of migrants including the creation of overcrowded conditions at the center that led to this horrific loss of human life, he said.

Speaking to Arab News, Badr Al-Qahtani, the Yemeni editor of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, expressed the silent anger of international organizations in the context of Yemen’s political realities. Whether it is migrant deaths or civilian abductions, the problem for the UN and other humanitarian organizations in large parts of the country is the same: Houthis’ ability to create problems.

They live in fear of the Houthis because the militia can make their lives more difficult. Tactics work. They deal with the militia with security as their main concern, Al-Qahtani said, referring to humanitarian groups.

By interacting with sovereign governments, such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, or similar entities, they have a different relationship than their approach to the Houthis as they do not have to deal with any threat of violence.

Elaborating on this point, Al-Qahtani said: International organizations are always careful when dealing with any issue in Houthis-controlled areas to achieve their humanitarian goals. Their reactions to the deadly incident in Sanaa are proof of this.



Members of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia are angry in Yemen. since years past. (AFP file photo)

Compare this incident to other issues involving some of the same groups and the well-known UN government of Yemen. In Aden, for example, an issue was raised regarding migrants from Africa. The same organizations and activists adopted a tough stance against the government and made all sorts of demands.

The government dealt with these organizations in terms of their stature and international reputation, and complied with their demands. These organizations always work with the government and deal with it directly, without any problems or concerns.

Otherwise, the Houthis will not hesitate to use strong wing tactics. They may delay your letters either at the airport, or transportation or work. Therefore, organizations prefer not to face them. They may leak some information but cannot raise their voice, Al-Qahtani said.

You need to understand that there is a newly established Houthi body whose purpose is to fully control international organizations. Even foreign governments sometimes take this factor into account. When the British ambassador speaks openly about an issue, you can be sure of the scale of the challenge.

Barman, of the American Center for Justice, was outspoken in his criticism of international organizations as well as the international community for turning a blind eye to Houthis’ actions.

This is a serious crime, he told Arab News, referring to the deaths in Sanaa. The world would have made a scene if the burned migrants were white. And if the perpetrators were not Houthi, the Security Council would convene immediately.