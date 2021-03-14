Sarah Everard Vigil becomes big gathering

LONDON Thousands gathered in south London on Saturday for a vigil in honor of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose murder has sparked a national account of violence against women, despite warnings from police that the event would be illegal.

As darkness fell, a growing crowd shouted Shame on you! and How much more! In what became a rally against gender-based violence, some applauded and others held tea lights or signs reading The End of Violence Against Women and She Going Home.

The event, at Clapham Common, near where Mrs. Everard was last seen on March 3 returning from a guest house, initially drew small groups, with people quietly gathering around a memorial where flowers were laid. Earlier, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who laid flowers at the memorial.

Several women were arrested at the event and handcuffed by police, in scenes that drew outrage from a wide spectrum ranging from feminist organizations to conservative politicians.