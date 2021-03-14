International
Sarah Everard Vigil becomes big gathering
LONDON Thousands gathered in south London on Saturday for a vigil in honor of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive whose murder has sparked a national account of violence against women, despite warnings from police that the event would be illegal.
As darkness fell, a growing crowd shouted Shame on you! and How much more! In what became a rally against gender-based violence, some applauded and others held tea lights or signs reading The End of Violence Against Women and She Going Home.
The event, at Clapham Common, near where Mrs. Everard was last seen on March 3 returning from a guest house, initially drew small groups, with people quietly gathering around a memorial where flowers were laid. Earlier, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was among those who laid flowers at the memorial.
Several women were arrested at the event and handcuffed by police, in scenes that drew outrage from a wide spectrum ranging from feminist organizations to conservative politicians.
Other protesters, some in disguise, were involved in tense clashes with police, but on Saturday evening the response from the force threatened to throw the Metropolitan Police into crisis. Senior officials, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel, called for a response. yawning and inadmissible, and said they had requested a report on it.
Scenes from Clapham Common are unacceptable, Mr. Khan said on Saturday evening. The police have a responsibility to enforce Covid laws, but from the images I have seen clearly the reaction in some cases was neither appropriate nor proportionate.
A court had ruled late Friday that the rally could be considered illegal due to Covid-19 restrictions, and police had asked people to stay home. The vigil organizers eventually withdrew and called for a national threshold vigil in the country, though ultimately this did not discourage people from flocking to the park anyway.
A 48-year-old police officer, Wayne Couzens, who appeared in court on Saturday, has been charged with kidnapping and killing Ms. Everard. On Saturday, the crowds cheered Shame on you! and arrest yours! to police officers who tried to disperse the protesters.
More than 30 rallies were scheduled across Britain on Saturday, in what organizers hoped would convey the solidarity and outrage that Mrs Everards’s murder had launched this week.
Thousands of women have shared their stories of harassment and street attacks on social media, with the issue of Ms. The Everards now symbolize an issue that many say plagues Britain: the insecurity women face on a daily basis, at home or in public spaces.
While authorities have tried to reassure the public by stressing that kidnappings in London are rare, the mayor, Sadiq Khan, has also admitted that his roads are not safe enough. Many women have said that while blocking restrictions have emptied the streets of places, they have felt insecure walking in public.
Ms. Everard was last seen alive around 9.30pm on March 3rd. She had left her friends house around 9pm and the walk home should have taken her 50 minutes.
Her family described her as a shining example to all of us who were kind and thoughtful, caring, and trustworthy.
Sarah was a bright and beautiful wonderful girl and sister, they added.
Lawmakers, activists and women’s rights organizations had called on people to gather on Saturday at Clapham Common, South London’s park near Mrs Everard was last seen. But organizers, nine women from the Reclaim These Streets umbrella group, said police had told them they would face a 10,000 10,000 ($ 14,000) fine if they continued with their plans.
Jamie Klingler, one of the planners, said organizers had unsuccessfully suggested alternatives such as splitting the rally into several time spaces, or organizing a walking memorial.
They were protesting against violence against women and were being shut down by the police, said Ms. Klingler, a 42-year-old event manager, in a telephone interview last Saturday. I’m confused.
At Saturday night rally, some protesters shouted Who are you protecting? in the police force. Officials forcibly removed protesters standing under a pavilion in the park, which has been turned into a memorial to Ms. Everard.
The Metropolitan Police Force has been under criticism for days. On Thursday, the police supervisor said he was investigating whether the two officers had responded appropriately to an allegation of improper exposure against Mr. Couzens, the officer who was charged with the murder of Mrs. Everard and allegedly had exposed himself to a fast food restaurant in South London a few days before Ms Everard disappeared. It remains unclear why he was not suspended.
In a photo that went viral on social media, hundreds of people raised their smartphone lights in honor of Ms. Everard as they confronted a string of police officers standing in the park. In another, an officer appeared to be passing by a masked protester, who was later arrested.
Saturday’s meeting rate, coupled with the shedding of harassment accounts this week, is likely to put pressure on the Boris Johnsons government, which is scheduled to unveil a plan to address violence against women and girls later this year. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Friday that a call for evidence regarding the harassment, which had received 15,000 contributions, would be extended for two weeks.
Lawmakers are also set to debate a bill on domestic abuse next week, with a growing momentum across party lines to include a change that treats misogyny as a hate crime.
Several lawmakers had supported the ongoing vigilance, despite the restrictions.
Even in a pandemic can a small, responsible, risk-assessed vigilance be placed for sure? Joanna Cherry, a lawmaker for the Scottish National Party, said on Twitter. Women’s fear of hatred and violence against us needs expression.
As an alternative to vigilance, organizers urged people to keep a light on their doorstep at 9.30pm local time. Several officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said they would light a candle for Ms. Everard.
But the event in South London eventually turned into a big gathering, echoing a general feeling that flooded social media throughout the week: that women had plenty.
In a statement issued hours before the rally, the organizers of Reclaim These Streets said, “We are clear that women’s voices will not be silenced, now or ever.”
Nailah Morgan and Christina Kelso contributed to reporting from New York.
