Britain needs to increase its cyber-attack capacity, says Prime Minister Johnson





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain needs to increase its capacity to carry out cyber attacks on foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the release of a national security review next week. File in file: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-and-answer debate in the House of Commons in London, UK, 10 March 2021. UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Materials through REUTERS Cyber ​​power is revolutionizing the way we live our lives and the way we fight our wars, just as the air force did 100 years ago, Johnson said in a statement issued by his office Saturday. Johnson is expected to present a long-term review of the national security strategy in parliament on Tuesday, which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel. The review will determine the importance of cyber technology to our way of life – whether it be defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing more advanced technology to improve people’s lives, he said. Johnsons office. In 2019, Britain spent $ 59 billion, or 2.1% of national revenue, on defense, more than any other major European country, but well below the 3.5% of revenue spent by the United States. Britain has invested heavily in costly aircraft carriers in recent years and maintains nuclear weapons, but its ground forces have dwindled since the end of the Cold War. Some British media have reported that the review will require the number of army personnel to be reduced by another 12,500 to around 70,000. The defense ministry said on Saturday that talks on cuts at this stage are speculation. Johnson said the National Cyber ​​Force – including spies, defense officials and scientists – would have a permanent base in the north of England as the government seeks to strengthen regional development outside London. The NCF targets threats including foreign air defense systems and mobile phones of people the government views as serious criminals or terrorists. It was created last year along with a dedicated army regiment focused on cyber warfare. In 2016 a National Cyber ​​Security Center was established to advise government and the public on how to reduce the risk of cyber attacks. Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Timothy Heritage

