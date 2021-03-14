Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss the future after losing the Senate

ISLAMABAD – The top leadership of the Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) has agreed to accelerate their anti-government movement.

According to political sources, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman held telephone conversations on Saturday to discuss the PDM loss in the Senate President and Vice Presidential elections and the next line of action.

On the one hand, the three leaders agreed to reveal the reasons for their election defeat while on the other hand, they have decided to give the government hard time in the coming days through the long march and other anti-government movements, according to sources.

The leadership also discussed preparations for the next long PDM march. Sources said, during the conversation, PDM chief Fazl insisted other leaders go for mass resignations as he believed there was no point in holding a long march without opposition parties resigning en masse from assemblies.

The 11-party opposition alliance is also holding an all-party conference Monday (tomorrow) to consider the Senate debacle. All parties are directed to send their leaders to the conference. The meeting will discuss the political situation and take the top leadership in confidence why 7 votes were rejected in the polls for the position of Senate President, according to sources.

They said the JUI-F has expressed its concerns about Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri receiving fewer votes in the Senate vice presidency. The PDM leadership will also address the concerns raised by JUI-F in this regard, according to sources. The modalities for the long march on March 26 will also take a final form at the meeting.

As the long march approaches, the government and opposition parties have launched a verbal attack against each other. The government is casting doubt, presumably on purpose, on the internal cohesion of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying PML-N senators did not vote for Gilani. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill reacting to developments on the political front on Friday also questioned the internal unity of the PML-N as well.

He scoffed that the PDM long march would be a race between its two new leaders in anticipation; Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz. Opposition parties have blamed the government for stealing the Senate election. The political temperature in the country is likely to rise in the coming days as the treasury and the opposition rise above each other ahead of the long-planned march.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday dismissed rumors that PML-N senators did not vote for the opposition candidate in Friday’s election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

Asked if there were any reports of PML senators abstaining from voting for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates for the first Senate seats, Bilawal said: “Everyone showed loyalty.”

“I know, we all know, we won [Senate seats] because of the unity of the PDM, “he said, adding that recent upper house polls” left a mark on past Senate elections. “

The top PPP leadership met on Saturday in Islamabad to discuss the shocking defeat of their candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani in opinion polls held the day before for the Senate speaker position.

Party co-chairs Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met with Gilani to discuss the 7 votes rejected by the chairman in the polls for the Senate chairman and finalize a way forward. The party has decided to take the case to the Islamabad High Court, a local news channel reported.

The PPP leadership also formed a legal team consisting of Farooq H. Naek, Nayyar Bukhari and Lateef Khosa to look into the matter and draft the party’s legal strategy. “Stealing 7 votes is a failed attempt to divide the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” Bilawal said after the meeting. “PPP should not be considered weak. “We will challenge the theft of our votes inside and outside Parliament and in every forum,” he said. “The PDM will challenge vote thieves by force,” he said.