Police question Bhatkal’s aide in the Ambani threat case

A special Delhi police cell team on Saturday questioned Tehsin Akhtar, the last known chief of the already dormant Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist outfit, after two smartphones were found from his barracks in Tihars prison number 8, one of which reportedly sent a message claiming responsibility for the explosives found in the SUV outside Mukesh Ambanis’s residence on 25 February.

Police on Friday sought permission from city courts to question Akhtar, a 30-year-old civil engineer from Darbangha, Bihar, and a well-known close associate of the arrested IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal, who is known to authorities as a technician and an expert in making bombs.

Special cell officers are questioning Tehsin Akhtar. We handed them the phones on Thursday [March 11] night They came in the afternoon [of March 13] and are still inside, said a prison officer who spoke on condition of anonymity late Saturday night.

A Telegram channel was created by jaishulhind [Jaish-ul-Hind] on February 26 and a message claiming responsibility for parking the vehicle outside Antilles, where Ambani lives with his family, was posted by that channel.

The identity of the members is not known immediately after the channel creator closed the group the next day.

The National Investigation Authority (NIA) is investigating the explosives found outside the Ambanis home after the Union interior ministry received the suo motu notification of the case.

During its investigation, the agency discovered the Telegram message and tracked it down in Tihar prison. The Delhi special police cell was informed that two phones an Oppo and a Vivo; both smartphones were active inside the prison. At 8 pm on March 11, Tihar prison authorities conducted a raid inside the jail number 8 and found both phones.

Police are investigating whether Akhtar was involved in the creation of the Telegram channel, as he is not the only one housed inside the high-risk cell of jail number 8.

Akhtar was IM chief of operations when he was arrested in 2014 from Naxalbari in West Bengal, police said. He is reported to be in contact with other IM co-founders, Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal, who are believed to be hiding in Pakistan. He is implicated in a number of explosions, including one that occurred during the 2013 Narendra Modis rally in Patna, as well as the 2011 Mumbai bombings at the Zaveri Bazaar and Opera House.

[Akhtar] there seems to be a role in the recovery of mobile phones from Tihar, but one thing is for sure there is no terror clothing called Jaish-ul-Hind on earth. It is very likely that someone has played evil or old members of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) are trying to be in the spotlight by pretending to be someone else, said a Delhi Police officer.

NIA arrests Vase

The NIA arrested Sachin Vaze, an assistant police inspector in the Crime Intelligence Branch of the Mumbai branch until last week, late Saturday, hours after the central agency recorded his statement regarding its investigation.

Vaze was the lead investigator in the explosives case before being transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and later the NIA.

Earlier in the day, Vase’s statement was recorded to understand the sequence of events as he was initially leading the investigation into the Scorpio case as well as his connection to Mansukh Hiran who was linked to the vehicle.

Vaze is also under ATS scanner for his involvement in the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiran, a 48-year-old Thane-based businessman linked to Scorpio carrying the explosives found parked outside Ambanis’s house.

He was transferred last week after opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded his arrest in connection with Hirans’s death, after Hirans Vimla’s wife told ATS that she suspected Vaze had a hand in the death of her husbands.

Vaze, who applied for parole on Friday, was denied temporary protection by the District Court and Thane on Saturday, which ruled that custody questioning was necessary in the investigation.