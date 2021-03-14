How Cormann caught the top job at the OECD





Mathias Cormanns’ victory gives the Asia-Pacific region its first head of the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. As climate change emerged as a core issue of the competition, Cormanns pushes definitively against Cecilia Malmstrom It is said to have been reinforced by a host of factors beyond that single issue, including the recent Australian First World movements on digital taxation, a recognition of the importance of the Asia-Pacific region, and the rise of China. Above all, it is again proof that the government and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are very effective in running complex international campaigns. Cormann’s offer was prosecuted by the Australian foreign service and key ambassadors. Credit:SMH Over the past decade Australia has consistently managed to ensure that Australia’s voice is heard. Notable successes include appointments to the United Nations Security Council, the Human Rights Council and the appointment of Natasha Stott Despoja last year to the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, the first time an Australian has made the committee.

Speaking to the Lowy Institute, DFAT Secretary Frances Adamson recently stated that she sees Australia as one of the 10 most capable diplomatic services in the world. She said while our physical missions abroad may number approximately half of some of the really large ones, it proves that you do not have to be big to be effective. Campaigns such as the Cormanns are a complex mix of diplomatic lobbies and reciprocities that rely heavily on Australian diplomatic networks. The work of Alex Robson, Australia’s ambassador to the OECD was integral to Cormann. Similarly, Arthur Sinodinos in Washington worked in overload to garner the support of the Biden administrations, as did George Brandis in London and Gary Gray in Dublin with their respective networks and governments. Australia has a winning mentality when it comes to international campaigns. Former Secretary of State Julie Bishop has said that while our diplomats are extremely good at campaigning for such positions, it was my view that we should only compete for countries where Australia had a realistic prospect of success. The appointment of the Cormanns demonstrates a certain level of certainty in Australia’s voice and our stance, as well as a maturity in not making policy decisions, or kneeling down, in the face of criticism.

