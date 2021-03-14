International
Vancouver Police Arrest 2 Protesters in Anti-Pipeline Railroad Blockade in East Vancouver
Vancouver police arrested two protesters Saturday morning after police officers allegedly were attacked while trying to clear a demonstration that had blocked train tracks in East Vancouver for several hours.
The demonstration began late Friday night when a group called the Knitted Warriors blocked a railroad track near Renfrew and East Broadway in opposition to the expansion of a crude oil pipeline stretching from Alberta to Wisconsin.
The VPD says the group of approximately 30 people violated the existing courtroom taken over by the CN Police in 2020 after a similar protest blocked railway lines for an extended period.
The pipeline project they oppose is Line 3, owned by Enbridge Energy. The pipeline starts in Alberta and captures a corner of North Dakota before passing through northern Minnesota en route to the Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.
The 542-mile line in Minnesota is the latest step in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s.
“VPD officers, with the help of CN Police and Transit Police, allowed the group to assemble peacefully for several hours before reminding them of an existing court order and directing them to leave,” the spokesman explained. and VPD Sgt. Steve Addison in an email to CBC News.
Police, protesters clash
Video from the scene shows protesters chanting “VPD has no authority” as at least 30 law enforcement officers watch.
A protester can be seen shouting at the officers while standing at a distance of several meters.
As protesters sing and beat drums, a police officer can be heard through a loudspeaker informing the crowd that they are in breach of a court order. The officer offers to distribute a copy of the order and says anyone who decides to remain on the property will be arrested.
She continues to read the order as protesters look worried.
As officers move to disperse the crowd, a female protester can be heard shouting at them to “remove the indigenous land” and “this is uneducated salis territory and you are all trampling.”
Tensions escalate as protesters continue to shout at police. In one video, police officers threw several protesters to the ground, but it is not clear what triggered the physical confrontation.
“While the protesters were heading off the rails, two people allegedly became violent and were arrested,” Addison said.
He says a 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly spitting at VPD and Transit Police officers. She was later released from prison and will appear in jail at a later date on two counts of assault on a police officer.
A second person was arrested for violating the peace, which does not lead to a criminal charge, Addison explained.
“To arrest a person for violating the peace, police officers must articulate that there is a tenor of violence in their conduct,” he wrote in an email.
According to him, while police officers were arresting the 21-year-old woman who allegedly spat at the officers, a number of people are suspected of violating the officers.
“This man was displaying violent behavior and he was released when it was determined that there was no longer a tenor of violence in his behavior,” Addison wrote.
Intertwined fighters describe themselves on Twitter as indigenous young people in the Salish, Squamish and Musqueam territories “protecting the land and people from capitalist colonial violence”.
