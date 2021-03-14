Vintage items were given new life by the admirers of Saudi General Z.

JEDDAH: The collection of antiques and antiques is gaining growing popularity between the thousands of years and the Saudi Z generation, with a growing number of Instagram stores selling pieces at a wide range of prices.

Buying and reusing vintage clothing, accessories and household products, especially to new consumers, comes from a new sense of individuality, uniqueness and self-expression.

In Saudi Arabia, used items have always been recycled through charity. However, the situation changes as conversations about resale parts, pre-ownership or preferred parts are evolving, thanks to millennia, who are an acceptable audience for these return products.

Although there are several antique shops scattered throughout the Kingdom, these are usually concentrated in parts with aesthetic and historical significance.

While there is no established market for these types of businesses in Saudi Arabia, things are starting to change as attitudes towards pre-used products shift.

Reem Aba Alkhayl, a Saudi fashion graduate from the University of Otago in New Zealand, owns the vintage La Reema boutique in Jeddah.

In its online boutique, Aba Alkhayl offers a selection of modern and minimalist vintage clothes, jewelry, bags and accessories in classic silhouettes.

In addition to the sense of beauty and authenticity that vintage items offer, for Aba Alkhayl, vintage pricing is also a response to fast fashion.

While an appreciation for design, history and individuality aroused my initial interest in the harvest, I am also drawn to enduring attributes as an added step towards supporting the environment, she told Arab News.

As interest in fast fashion trends begins to decline, people are looking for pieces that are more timeless, with better quality and unique designs, she added.

Also, the new fashion trends are just the old ones coming back to life, so what could be better than buying the item that was first produced?

Founded in 2020, La Reema is aimed at Saudi women living in areas where it is quite difficult to find such unique pieces.

Aba Alkhayl appreciates the unique models that have their own history. She researches the creator of each of her pieces, the brand, the style and the country of origin and tries to pass this story on to the other owner of the piece.

As a vintage lover and collector, Aba Alkhayl has established links with antique stores and vintage retailers around the world, including the UK, US, France, Italy and Russia.

Since vintage is a culture just introduced to the Saudi community, vendors find some challenges as they deal with potential customers.

Our articles have a history that goes back 20 years and more, so because of previous dress and time lapse, they may have flaws or imperfections, said Aba Alkhayl. This is a fact that, unfortunately, not all customers can understand.

Moreover, once the piece is sold, sellers cannot collect it again because of its rarity.

The growing popularity of vintage has been linked to several factors, including the current economic climate, a change in consumer attitudes towards clothing and the use of second-hand goods, and the inclusion of vintage inspirations in current fashion models. .

Eco-fashion and sustainable commercial values ​​with the help of social networks and media have played a significant role in marketing this trend.

The growth of the resold economy worldwide, especially in fashion, is seen to be driven primarily by millions of millennials and Gen-Z members who are building online mini-businesses or participating in existing platforms.

For example, the London-based social fall app Peer-To-Peer has over 18 million users, 90 percent of whom are under the age of 26.

Moreover, according to a recent report from the online second-hand clothing platform Thred Up, the overall second-hand market is projected to grow to almost double the size of the fast fashion by 2029.

Ghaida and Ghadeer Alaliwi are the two cousins ​​who founded Le Rovine Concerto, the first Saudi vintage gallery shop dedicated to hand-painted cups of tea and coffee, in 2016.

Saudis love coffee and tea. Everyone in Saudi Arabia prepares their delicious drink in their own way, with flavor, service, or even a fancy cup that speaks to authenticity and tradition, they told Arab News.

Since then, the duo has attracted hundreds of customers and thousands of followers across the Kingdom, with the stories behind the pieces a common factor in attracting vintage buyers.

The lack of parts has attracted many people to participate in the artistic, cultural and historical meaning of their homes.

Both have seen an increase in the number of vintage stores in Saudi Arabia, particularly during 2020.

Perhaps the severe period of the pandemic inspired people to work creatively to cope with the difficult circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

Collecting and selling vintage is hard work and requires passion and patience. For Ghaida and Ghadeer, their shop is an investment in a hobby they can share with others.

The cousins ​​said they were fascinated by the antique tea sets their grandmother displayed in her dining room showcase. The brilliant craftsmanship of decades ago, despite the lack of resources at the time, was their main source of inspiration justifying the fascination of millennia with nostalgia.

Vintage household products have incomparable beauty, which modern parts lack. They were made of fine material that helped them survive over the years, and also bore inscriptions symbolizing previous societies that highlight their authenticity.