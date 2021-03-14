Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases in the community, one in managed isolation

Covid testing in Otara earlier this month. Photo / Dean Purcell

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but there is one in managed isolation.

That person flew to New Zealand from the UAE and was taken to a day test 3.

This means that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 87. There are no active cases in the community.

Meanwhile, officials have revealed that there were 4500 Covid-19 tests processed yesterday. The total number of tests processed by the laboratories to date is 1,818,986.

And there more than 1.3 million scans recorded through the COVID Tracer app in the last 24 hours.

“It’s great to see continued good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app, and it’s very important that Kiwis continues to do so,” a health official said in a statement.

“Please scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking in the application panel if you have not already done so.”

As of January 1, there have been 39 historic cases, out of a total of 256 cases.

It has now been a month since the Valentine group was unveiled.

Fifteen people in this group contracted Covid-19 and Auckland was forced to block twice as a result of the spread of community cases.

Similar articles

All those 15 people are now healed.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pulled Auckland out of readiness level 2, placing the city at level 1 with the rest of the country.

This came as welcome news, but not surprising to the Aucklanders.

Although the city was under siege for seven days, then at level 2 for another seven days, not a single community case was discovered.

This is despite a testing ground in Auckland, where tens of thousands of people were tested for the virus.

Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff thanked the Aucklanders for their sacrifices over the two-week period.

They also demanded that the whole of New Zealand continue to be vigilant to ensure that the virus does not re-enter the community.

How Covid-19 entered the community in the first place remains a mystery.

Officials have a number of theories but have not been able to determine exactly how the first issue was contracted on February 14th.

However, this is not uncommon.

The origin of the August pile last year was never found and health director Ashley Bloomfield recently said it was “absolutely” possible that the origin of the Valentine’s Day pile would forever remain a mystery.

Now, the government’s focus is on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vast majority of New Zealand front-line health and frontier workers have been vaccinated. Their close contacts are now getting hit.

The widest vaccination campaign for New Zealand will begin in the middle of the year.

In the meantime, New Zealand from across the sea continues to return to the country.

Those with Covid-19 are usually caught early, as a result of the 0/1 day test rules.

There were three new cases caught in MIQ yesterday one person from Brazil and two from India.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand all in managed isolation is 88.

Since the pandemic began a year ago, New Zealand has had 2,066 cases of Covid-19.

As a measure per capita, New Zealand has one of the lowest Covid-19 levels in the world.

Despite this, officials continue to urge people to follow health advice, even during level 1.

“Stay home if [you’re] get sick and get tips to do a test, wash your hands, cough and sneeze on your elbow and wear masks or face masks on all public transport.

“Keep track of where you’ve been – scan QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the app dashboard.”