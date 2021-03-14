It is not possible for S’pore, many countries, to choose between the US and China, Prime Minister Lee tells BBC, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – It will not be possible for Singapore to choose between the United States and China, given the Republic’s extensive ties to the two superpowers, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday (March 14th).

Many other countries are in a similar situation, he added during an interview with the BBC, saying they would be greatly oppressed if forced to choose one side.

“I hope the time will not come,” he said when asked which Singapore to choose when the time comes.

“I do not think this is a dilemma for Singapore alone. It is a problem for many countries, so we all hope and encourage both great powers to think very carefully before deciding that the other is an adversary who should are kept down, if not put down “.

The past few years have seen a significant deterioration in ties between the US and China, with their rivalry determined to continue despite the change of administration in Washington.

With both sides exerting their influence over allies and partners, it has become more difficult for countries to stay in the middle. The administration of US President Joe Biden, for example, has called for a review of how the country buys strategic goods, saying it will work with like-minded countries.

Asked if it is realistic to sit on the fence in light of these developments, Mr Lee said: “I do not think we are the only ones on this boat.”

He mentioned the EU, which had signed an investment agreement with China before Mr Biden took office.

He also said that for Singapore, holding handcuffs occasionally, with China or America, cannot be helped.

“Between countries, this happens. It does not mean that we are your opponents, but it means that we have problems that need to be worked on, and meanwhile (there are) other areas where we can continue to work together. Thus “We do it,” he added.

Reiterating Singapore’s position to evaluate and make a judgment as a second action is in its best interest, Mr Lee said: “Overall, it is that we want to be friends with both, but we need to we find our way forward. “

He also noted that competition and tension between the two superpowers is inevitable in the Asia-Pacific region. But he stressed that they should coexist.

“These are two very big powers, neither of them will be able to push the other away and neither of them will slip and die,” he said.

Unlike the former Soviet Union which had an unstable economy and was pushed to the brink during the Cold War, China’s economy has tremendous resilience, energy and extraordinary creativity and people who are on the move and making great progress, he added .

The US, too, may have schisms and serious political problems, but it has taken a life and tremendous attraction for people around the world, he added.

“Comeshte returned from many difficult points before. In that situation, if the two powers do not decide to coexist, they are both inside for a difficult time, and so are we,” he said.

Asked if the US should admit it is no longer number one, Mr Lee said: “The United States is still number one, but number two is not far behind. This is what is difficult for the US to do. accept.”

In escalating tensions, he noted that a real military conflict between the two countries “could happen before you expect it, if there is a disaster”.

“If the countries are careful, this will not happen. During the Cold War, there were many losses, but that lasted for almost 40 years, and we averted a nuclear catastrophe.”

Mr Lee added that the chances of a military clash are not yet high, but more likely now than five years ago as internal calculations have become key for both sides.

“It is not so easy to say that external logic forces you to work together, because internal logic can push you to take a very harsh stance, and then you may find yourself in a deadlock and collision. It can easily happen, “he added.

Asked what he hoped the US and China would do, Mr Lee said he would be reluctant to give advice to other countries’ leaders.

Regarding President Biden, he added: “We hope for a President who has the first good domestic support. Second, a good understanding of the world and the role of the United States in the world, believes in multilateralism and international trade and is ready to play the part of America to support the system from which America benefits so much. “

As for China, he said: “What we would like to see is for China to be able to be a country where its prosperity, development and growing strength is welcomed by other countries in the world who “They see this as an opportunity for them to prosper, to live together and to live in a stable world together.”

This has been an issue for quite some time, he added, noting how over the past 40 years since its opening, China’s liberalization and growth have generated many opportunities for countries around the world who want to maintain good relations with it in order to benefit from its development and prosper together with it.

“This is a very important factor that China has had in its favor, which would be unfortunate to lose in the next phase,” he added.

Mr. Lee also noted that American businesses like Walmart were one of the strongest advocates for good relations with China because they saw the opportunities it offered.

But attitudes have shifted in the last five to seven years and there is plenty of impetus as these businesses see China move forward. They want to see a more open environment, where they get a bigger cherry bite, he added.

“It is understandable. China is in a new position now and you need to put another balance in your relations with the world,” he added.

“What the world was prepared to give you at an early stage now needs to be reworked, and that is quite difficult for a country to accept.”