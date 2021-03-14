Congress, the Maoist Center, and Janata Samajbadi are pursuing the deal to remove Olin

Nepal Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajbadi Party are closer to ousting Prime Minister Sharma Oli after talks on Saturday, but there are still roadblocks before a concrete agreement is reached on a no-confidence motion against Oli.

In addition to Janata Samajbadi Party demands for the withdrawal of cases against leaders and their cadres from the 2015-16 Great Uprising, the release of their imprisoned lawmaker Resham Chaudhary and changes to the constitution, the scenario could change completely if Oli offers Samajbadi Party as prime minister in an effort to stop any coalition against him, according to leaders of the three secret parties in the ongoing talks.

Janata Samajbadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, however, said he is not aware of any proposal to make a leader from his party prime minister.

I have not heard of any such proposal coming from Oli, and even if Oli submits an offer, it will not materialize, Yadav told the Post. We will sit down once again with the Nepal Congress and make a final agreement.

With 34 lawmakers (two suspended) in the House of Representatives, Samajbad has become king in the changing political context.

The leaders of the three parties are, however, confident that the next government will be their coalition.

This is the war of ideology, so in terms of the agenda, we are closer to the Nepal Congress and the Maoist Center. Our broader agreement is to remove Oli who tried to impose totalitarianism in the country, Yadav said. There is no chance of supporting Oli this time.

Janata Samajbadi leaders met with Maoist Center leaders on Saturday, a day after their meeting with Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The meeting between the Maoist Center and Janata Samajbadi leaders decided to sit down together with the Nepalese Congress before making a power-sharing deal and filing a no-confidence motion in Parliament to oust Oli, according to the two party leaders.

All three parties have agreed on a condition for Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as the next prime minister.

We will withdraw our support for the Oli government and file a no-confidence motion, a member of the Maoist Center Standing Committee told the Post on condition of anonymity.

On Saturday, the Maoist Center withdrew its five ministers from the Oli government.

But they have no set strategy in case Oli offers the prime minister to the Samajbadi Party. While his CPN-UML currently has 120 seats in the lower house, he will only need 16 more lawmakers to prove his majority.

Of the 275 lawmakers, two from the Nepal Congress and as many from the Samajbadi Party remain suspended while one UML lawmaker has died.

Speculation is rife that the Samajbadi Party, which was formed in April last year following a merger between the Sanghiya Samajbadi Nepal Forum and the Rastriya Janata Nepal Party, could split. Both voters had 17 seats each in the House of Representatives. Both had supported the Oli government. Yadav, as the head of the Sanghiya Samajbadi Nepal Forum, was even deputy prime minister in the Oli Cabinet until December 2019. The Janata Nepal party withdrew its support for Oli in March 2019 after Chaudhary was convicted.

We will stay united and extend our support in forming the government as a unified party, Yadav said.

In addition, Oli has his problems and as his opponents like Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal have decided to look for parallel structures within UML.

Therefore, the support of the Samajbadi Party will not be helpful in rescuing Oli, according to the two leaders of the Samajbadi Party.

Our talks with the government side are to release Chaudhary, not to support Oli, Yadav said.

Task forces formed by the UML and Janata Samajbadi parties have met regularly to discuss the withdrawal of cases against hundreds of Majority leaders and cadres held during the 2015-16 uprising, releasing Chaudhary, who is serving a life sentence in Dillibazar Prison in about 2015 Tikapur Incident in which nine people were killed in violent clashes and the constitutional amendment the party has demanded since its promulgation in 2015.

According to a UML leader, the joint task force is preparing the list of leaders and cadres who are facing various types of issues in several districts and UML, including Prime Minister Oli, are positive about Chaudhary’s release.

Chaudhary’s release and constitutional change also emerged in talks between Nepal (Maoist Center) Party Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Party leaders Janata Samajbadi.

Dahal asked Samajbadi Party leaders about how Chaudhary could be released and also sought their suggestions on how the process of changing the constitution could move forward, according to a Maoist Center leader.

We still have some differences with the JSP in addressing their demands so there is no concrete progress in talks with JSP leaders, said Narayan Kaji Shrestha, spokeswoman for the Maoist Center. The ball is in the field of JSPs. We are waiting for the outcome of their internal party meetings. They are also meeting with the Nepalese Congress and holding consultations within the party.

Too early to say what will happen, he added.

Meanwhile, Deuba is also unsure of leading the next government.

Speaking at a function in Kathmandu on Saturday, Deuba said the Nepalese Congress is not eager to lead the next government at all costs as the political situation is still current and precarious.

Congress Nepal is in no hurry to join or lead the government, Deuba said. If the situation allows us to lead or join the government, we will not escape responsibility, but since people have mandated us to sit in opposition, we are happy to fulfill that role as well. Our main objective is to hold the general congress of the party and to understand how to secure a majority in the forthcoming elections.

Some Nepalese Congress leaders like Ram Chandra Poudel have even suggested that the prime minister should be offered to the Samajbadi Party if that is the cost of removing Oli despite a meeting of former and current party office holders who decide on Friday to support Deuba party president as the next prime minister.

Pressure has been raised on all three political parties to unite to form the next government under Deuba’s leadership, said Gagan Thapa, a leader of the Nepal Congress. But there are several other factors that hinder this whole strategy. JSP leaders like Mahantha Thakur are wondering why the ALP should not lead the next government. In this context, if Oli offers the prime minister to any Samajbadi leader, then we have to devise another strategy.

The Nepal Congress, however, is ready to address the demands of the Janata Samajbadi Party as much as Oli has expressed his commitment to do so, Thapa said.

Samajbadi Party leaders have said they will soon hold talks with the Nepalese Congress and reach a conclusion before the House meets on Tuesday.

That there would be a speedy conclusion of ongoing talks between the three parties was also the view of Barsha Man Pun, a member of the Maoist Center Standing Committee.

I can not reveal more, but there will be some positive results within two days, Pun told the Post.

We are going to form a coalition between NC, the Maoist Center and the JSP. We have already started the discussion to file a no-confidence motion against the Oli government that will be finalized within a day or two, he said. Now no one can stop Congress, the Maoist Center and the JSP from forming a new coalition government.