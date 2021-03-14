Another $ 1.1 billion for COVID-19 response: PM





The Morrison government is providing another $ 1.1 billion to extend the COVID-19 national health response by the end of the year. That comes on top of the $ 22 billion spent so far, including more than $ 6 billion to support the spread of virus vaccines. “As COVID-19 vaccines spread across the country, protecting Australians from persistent pandemic threats remains a priority,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement. Mr Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly received their second Pfizer COVID-19 stroke on Sunday. “Australia’s repression strategy has been extremely successful so far, especially when compared to the devastation caused by the virus in many overseas countries,” the prime minister said. “Australia ‘s outstanding performance in saving lives is evident – we have the second lowest case rate and the third lowest mortality rate among OECD countries.” But Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Australia was not in a better position than the rest of the world when it came to vaccines. He said the government had said four million people would have their first stroke by the end of this month but with just over two weeks to go, only about 150,000 people have been vaccinated. “We are very far away,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program. The promise to get everyone vaccinated twice by October has now fallen by the wayside. “We had Scott Morrison in his usual way of saying black is white and suggests he had not really thought everyone would be vaccinated until October when they had said they would do it on many occasions.” , said Albanese. Meanwhile, states and territories are following the possible contacts of a doctor who contracted COVID-19 while working at a hospital in Brisbane. Health authorities across the country have been urging people in Brisbane to monitor their symptoms recently after a doctor caught the virus from a patient at Princess Alexandra Hospital. The story goes on The infection has caused nursing homes and hospitals in the city to be isolated. The doctor – who will not be vaccinated yet – had contacted two patients in the early hours of Wednesday before coming out positive on Friday, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters on Saturday. Patients believed to have passed the virus have the most contagious type of MB and genomic testing is underway to confirm if the doctor has the same type. The doctor worked a shift at PA Hospital late Wednesday and Thursday while it was asymptomatic, and she was infectious in the community for about a day. “A great contact tracking exercise is taking place at the moment as we speak at PA Hospital, identifying all patients and all staff who may have been in contact with the doctor during that time,” said the Deputy Chief Health Officer. Sonya Bennett. Three high-risk areas in the community have been identified, including a café and gym.

