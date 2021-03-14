Exemptions from taxes invoice for withdrawal of lands in the secretariat of NA – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Revenue Board (FBR) has introduced a bill in the National Assembly secretariat proposing a series of amendments to withdraw about 36 tax exemptions and to direct other corporate tax exemptions, which will enter into force on 1 July 2021.

Corporate income tax reforms are in line with the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The fund estimates it will generate revenue of Rs 140 billion. The bill, which will be called the 2021 income tax bill (second amendment), will be presented at the next lower house session, whenever it convenes.

The local tax expert estimates a revenue impact in the $ 30 billion to $ 40 billion range.

Under the bill, the tax regime for the non-profit organization (NGO) has been simplified. A wider difference was made in the income of charities that may require tax credits of 100 pieces or those that can not. However, the tax credit is subject to prior conditions, including the recording of income tax returns and withholding tax returns for the relevant tax year.

Beenshtë proposed that a tax rate of 10 pieces will be applied to excess funds, which have not been spent on charitable and welfare activities during the tax year. However, the surplus fund is clearly defined in the proposed changes.

A senior tax official told dawn that the NGO-related clauses were rewritten to make it easier to comply with. There is no change in the tax liability of NGOs under the proposed changes, the official claimed.

A new section 65 F will be introduced in the income tax ordinance to allow 100pc tax credit for persons who are engaged in Sindh coal mining projects and persons income from exports of software or services of IT or IT-enabled services by June 2025.

There will be no more turnover tax for the IT sector. The use of the tax credit is related to the mandatory registration of the profit tax and the return of the sales tax, as well as the submission of the withholding declaration.

Sections A new 65G Section has been proposed which will allow taxpayers to obtain an investment tax credit of 25 pieces of eligible investment amount versus tax payable. It will be available to industrial green field enterprises and solar and wind renewable energy projects for a period of five years.

Eligible investment means the purchase and installation of new machinery, buildings, equipment, appliances and software in addition to self-created software and capital goods used. The bill proposes conditions for obtaining tax credit.

The bill proposes the exemption of turnover tax on the supply chain of locally produced mobile phones. However, it is related to the mandatory registration of income tax returns aimed at sector documentation.

Exemptions from income tax will continue for the existing electricity generation project. However, no exceptions will be available to persons entering into the agreement or to whom the letter of intent is issued by the federal or provincial governments for the establishment of an IPP project in Pakistan after June 30, 2021.

Existing or new refineries will have to make an undertaking with the government before December 31, 2021 for utility exemptions. The exemption relates to the establishment of new refineries or the upgrading of existing ones.

For Modaraba companies, the exemption is proposed to be withdrawn and will be subject to the normal rate of 29 pieces. Similarly, the withdrawal of the real estate investment exemption (REIT) has been proposed.

The five-year tax credit for new industrial enterprises will not be further extended, which will expire on June 30, 2021. The tax reduction rate will be available for those low-cost housing projects which projects will start from June 2024.

Fines

Also through the bill, some fines have been revised for those who have not submitted their income tax returns.

In case of non-registration of the return, a minimum fine will be Rs5,000 in those cases where if the taxable income is up to Rs 800,000. The amount of the penalty may be reduced by 75pc, 50pc and 25pc, if the return is submitted within one, two and three months respectively after the due date or the extended date of filing the return as defined by law.

No penalty shall be imposed on the extent of the lack of taxation resulting from the taking of a reasonable position of the taxpayer for the implementation of this legislation in the position of the taxpayer. However, the person will pay a fine of Rs25,000 or 50pc of the amount of the tax evasion, whichever is higher.

Any person who denies or obstructs the entry of the commissioner or any officer authorized by the commissioner into the premises, place, accounts, documents, computers or shares shall pay a fine of Rs50,000 or 50pc of the amount of tax involved, whichever higher lives

Any person who fails to display NTN or his business license will pay a fine of Rs5,000.

In addition, the FBR proposed to withdraw the exemptions available to the Sheikh Sultan Trust, Karachi; income received from Sukuk Holder in connection with Sukuk issued by The Second Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited and The Third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited, including any profits available to such Sukuk.

The Board also suggested withdrawing the profit exemption from debt owed by Hub Power Company Limited to its bank deposits or its accounts with financial institutions directly related to financial transactions in connection with project operations.

Similarly, the withdrawal of exemptions from the acquisition of debt payable by an industrial enterprise in Pakistan; for any gain on debt incurred by any person in bonds issued by the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company to refinance the residential home mortgage market; any income from a textbook board of a province; any revenue provided by any other board or organization established by the government for the purpose of controlling, regulating or encouraging major games and sports; Profit and profit received between July 1, 2000 and June 23, 2024 by a venture capital and venture capital company was recommended.

It is also proposed that the exemption be withdrawn from any distribution received by a taxpayer from a collective investment scheme under the Non-Banking Finance Companies Regulation and Notified Units Regulation, 2007; dividend income received from a company; income received from the Libyan Arab Foreign Investment Company; revenue received by the Government of Saudi Arabia being a dividend of Saudi-Pak Industrial and Agricultural Investment Company Limited; income received from the Kuwaiti Foreign Trade Investment Company or the Kuwaiti Investment Authority which is a dividend of the Pak-Kuwait Investment Company in Pakistan; any gain on the transfer of a capital asset, being a membership fee held by a member of an existing stock exchange; any gain by a person on the transfer of a capital asset, being a bond issued by the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company; any income payable on capital gains derived by a person from an industrial enterprise set up in an area declared by the federal government to be an area within the meaning of the Export Processing Zones Authority Ordinance, 1980 (IV of 1980).

Withdrawal of exemption was also proposed for profit and profits M / s Astro Plastics (Pvt.) Ltd from their two-way oriented polyethylene project, terephthalate (BOPET); and M / s. Novatex Ltd from their BOPET project; any income received by a nonresident from investing in OGDCL bonds; any income of a special purpose vehicle as defined in Asset-Based Insurance Rules, 1999 made under the Companies Ordinance, 1984; profit and profits derived from LNG terminal operators and terminal owners; any income that was not taxable before the commencement of the Constitution (Twenty-fifth Amendment), 2018 of any individual with residence or company and association of persons residing in the tribal areas forming part of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan under paragraph (d) of Article 246 of the Constitution with effect from 1 June 2018 until 30 June 2023.

