Daytona 200: Race Results from Daytona International Speedway (Updated) – World Roadracing Magazine

Brandon Paasch, 19, rode the Pirelli-shod TSE Racing Yamaha YZF-R6 in a thrilling victory at 79th Daytona 200 Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida.

Sean Dylan Kelly, traveling with Dunlop, equipped with the M4 Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation 1-833-CJKNOWS Suzuki GSX-R600 built by Team Hammer, started from pole position and led most of the race in 57 laps, including lap 40 leather 56.

However, Paasch made a deficit of six seconds during the final period of the race and used a perfectly executed pass on the final lap to beat 18-year-old Kelly on the final line by 0.03 seconds.

For his efforts, Paasch won a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch and $ 25,000 in cash, but before the race, Paasch vowed that half of his winnings would go to Lloyd Bayley’s family. Bayley was a popular racer who mentored Paasch early in his career but unfortunately died in a crash while racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in December 2020.

Chronic Motorsports, a sponsor that Paasch and Bayley shared, vowed to match the Paaschs donation.

Leadville CBD Racing Floyds Kawasakis Tyler OHara used a similar design move to Squid Hunter Racing Yamahas Michael Barnes to grab third place in the final lap.

The race was halted on lap 19 when Daytona 200 Champion Kyle Wyman’s defense collapsed after contacting a slower rider on Turn Two of the field. Wyman was slow to get up after the crash, bringing the red flag so he could get medical attention. Wyman eventually rose to his feet and was able to continue racing after his team made repairs to the N2 Track Days / BobbleHeadMoto / KWR Yamaha. Wyman turned 25 years oldth, five laps down.

79th Daytona 200 Results

More, from a press release issued by Daytona International Speedway:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2021)Brandon Paasch, at just 19, used an old, veteran joint move for Daytona International Speedway winners to capture the 79th Saturday DAYTONA 200 in a breathtaking way.

After running second for the final part of the race, Paasch, using the draft, returned to leader Sean Dylan Kelly and calculated a perfect slingshot move at the tri-oval entrance as the pair came to the checkered flag, winning by just .031 of a second. Paasch took home the traditional Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch and the title in America’s most historic motorcycle race during the 80th Annual Bicycle Week.

I have been dreaming about that transition since 2019, said Paasch, who finished fifth that year in the DAYTONA 200. For me to see it happen, it is somewhat crazy. Somehow we pulled it off. I just kept digging and my hope was to knock it down. It was somewhat surreal for me to finally cross the first border. It just doesn’t feel real right now. I am at a loss of words.

Fighting an injury to his ankle and off his bike for at least two weeks, Paasch (R6 600 Yamaha) overtook Kelly (GSX-R600 Suzuki) and Tyler OHara (ZX-6R 636 Kawasaki) in the field of 54 riders he displayed a show with lots of side-by-side races and occasionally three- and four-width runners. Paasch posted the best lap (1: 49.752) and the best speed (115.132).

Paasch was traveling with a purpose this weekend. He promised half of his profits to rider Lloyd Bayleys Family. Bayley, from DeLand, Fla., Died tragically during a sanctioned ASRA motorcycle race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in late 2020. Bayley was known as Ironman at ASRA and served as Paasch mentor early in his racing career. .

Kelly, who finished runner-up in the last DAYTONA 200 held in 2019, was dominant, leading more laps but only came out a little at the bottom.

200 is never easy and it definitely hurts more, said Kelly, which was only 0.213 seconds short at 19 for winner Kyle Wyman. Crossing the finish line right after 200 miles today is something difficult. Hardly hard for him to sink, but at the end of the day we did our best, we did everything we could. We did a lot of laps today. Hopefully I will have another chance to drive the 200 and fight for that Rolex.

Sanctioned by the American Association of Sport Bike Racing (ASRA), the DAYTONA 200 featured 600 cc bicycles on the 3.51-mile Speedway DAYTONA Road Course in a 57-lap, 200-mile endurance race. Its roots go back to the sands of Daytona Beach, where they started racing on a 4.2 mile coastline in 1937 before relocating the event to the Daytona International Speedway and encompassing the high shores of the 1961 World Racing Center.

The Wymans quest for consecutive victories ended early as he was running in the top three but lost control on lap 18. His front wheel touched the rider’s rear wheel of the lap between turns two and three.

Fourth went to Michael Barnes while four-time champion Danny Eslick finished fifth as he tried to become the third five-time DAYTONA 200 champion.

The DAYTONA 200 was the main final race of the 80th Annual DAYTONA Bicycle Week. On Sunday, the ASRA and Championship Cup races will be held concluding the final race on the highway.

More, from a press release issued by Team Hammer:

SEAN DYLAN KELLY I DYT IN N 79 79THDAYTONA 200 P TER TEAM HAMMER

Sean Dylan Kelly backed his perfect two-pole run of the Daytona 200 in two attempts by doing the same for his podium record on Saturday in the 79th run of the historic Daytona International Speedway race, finishing one close second. .

Kelly pushed the pace along the legendary 200-minute run, controlling the race from the front for the vast majority of a race that tests the upper limits of patience, courage, speed, reliability and concentration.

After a perfect pitstop for photography, the “SDK” took a late break, firing bullets aboard its M4 Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation 1-833-CJKNOWS Suzuki GSX-R600 built by Team Hammer.

However, he turned back to achievement from a rival in the relegation round. And as often happens, it all came down to a final showdown at the top banks.

Kelly was approved by the draft in the crucial sprint on the checkered flag and immediately made an under-and-over move to try to get back on the line. His bold bid for victory came out just 0.031 seconds, and the Floridian was forced to accept another close second place in the Daytona 200, in as many starts as possible.

It’s hard, said Kelly. Honestly, it hurts me to cross the line right away, but that’s what this race is about. The Team Hammer team gave me a really good bike, we did a great pitstop and I think we did a great job. We tried our best and did what we could.

I thought I could run the final laps, but it just wasn’t enough – that draft permit was perfectly calculated. Thank you so much for the whole team and everyone here for supporting us. I hope everyone enjoyed that race.

