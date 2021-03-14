Higher oil prices push the cost of 50-piece polyester yarn – Newspaper





KARACHI: Rising oil prices on the world market have increased the prices of imported polyester yarns by 50 percent during the current fiscal year. Talking to Dawn Saturday, exporters and importers said that along with higher prices of polyester yarns, a fourfold increase in shipping tariffs is hitting their sustainability. Imported polyester yarn is used in the value-added textile sector on a large scale to produce finished silk fabrics. Polyester yarn is also produced locally, but the quantity is not enough to meet the demand. Oil prices rose to $ 70 a barrel (Brent) on March 12 this year compared to $ 32 a barrel on March 20 an 119 percent increase over the year. Imports of polyester yarn increased to $ 837.4 million in the first seven months of the current fiscal year (7MFY21) compared to $ 705.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. At FY20, total imports of polyester yarn were $ 1.071 billion. We are facing problems as the prices of domestically produced cotton yarns and imported polyester yarns have risen sharply, said Jawed Bilwani, chairman of the Pakistan Garment Forum and former central chairman of the Pakistan Socks Manufacturers and Exporters Association. . The prices of imported polyester yarns increased by 50 pieces during the current fiscal year while the prices of domestically produced cotton yarns increased by 40 pieces, making us uncompetitive for the world market, said Mr. Bilwani. Since the beginning of the 2020 calendar year, oil prices have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping to $ 32 a barrel in March 2020. However, the reopening of world markets supported oil prices as consumption increased worldwide. The value-added textile sector is expecting further increases in polyester yarn rates due to higher oil prices on the world market. Exporters and importers also noted that freight rates have quadrupled over the 12-month period. Some exporters said shipping companies are overloaded with orders, allowing them to demand higher shipping rates. It seems difficult for freight rates to fall during this calendar year as the large number of containers in the United States and the European Union is large. Ships 40 to 50 pc are reserved for Chinese ports, said Amir Aziz, an exporter of finished textile products. He said the value-added textile sector has faced challenges of higher cotton yarn prices along with rising rates of imported polyester yarn and cotton prices locally and internationally. Karachi Cotton Association Score Committee has increased cotton prices by Rs300 per mound, raising prices to Rs12,300 per mound during the current week. The continuous upward trend in prices reflects the shortage of cotton. The international cotton market is also facing higher demand as New York noted a 25-piece increase in cotton exports over the week. This shows that cotton prices may not fall for the current season, said Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum Chairman Nasim Usman. Published in Agim, 14 March 2021

