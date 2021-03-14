What role can vaccine passports play in the pandemic? | Coronavirus pandemic news

After months of costly closures, closed borders and restricted personal freedoms, the concept of vaccine passports is gaining traction with governments eager to plot their way through the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of countries, including China and Israel, have already rolled out their certification forms ostensibly aimed at facilitating future international travel or reviving activity in hit hard-hit sectors of economies, such as hospitality.

Others are considering whether to follow suit and embrace the idea of ​​documentation for those vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Skeptics, meanwhile, warn of a host of potentially widespread side effects yet to be addressed.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is a vaccine passport?

A vaccine passport can be broadly defined as a piece of documentation proving that someone has been inoculated against a virus in this case, SARS-CoV-2, otherwise known as the new coronavirus.

It can take the form of a signed and stamped certificate or a Quick Response (QR) code stored on a smartphone.

Israel has issued a government-certified certificate, known as a Green Pass, through which people can prove they have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19 [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

Documents can be requested for a range of activities, from international travel to gaining access to theaters and restaurants, Dave Archard, chairman of the UK Bioethics Council Nuffield, told Al Jazeera.

Proof of vaccination can also become a discriminatory employment condition, he warned, or lead to a two-tier society in which people need documents to exercise certain social freedoms, such as access to public spaces or travel. interior within countries.

Why are they being discussed?

With COVID-19 mass vaccinations continuing at a rapid pace in some countries, vaccine passports have come to the fore as a potential means of safely reopening borders for international travel and growing economic sectors devastated by tight blocking restrictions.

In theory, the ability to show evidence of vaccination could provide a turning point in the pandemic, enabling countries to welcome mass-vaccinated visitors and hit-and-run businesses, especially those operating in hospitality, to resume trade without fear of the virus. .

In reality, however, there are tremendous questions about how such a document would work in practice, and pressing concerns about their potential to exacerbate inequalities, undermine privacy, and possibly even hinder efforts to curb COVID-19.

Where and how are they being used?

Some countries have already published their versions of vaccine passports or certificates, despite the lack of global consensus on their use.

Israel, for example, has issued a government-certified certificate, known as the Green Pass, which allows people to show evidence that they have been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19, and therefore have assumed immunity.

Passages, which can be printed or stored on a smartphone, are valid for six months from the point of full vaccination. They allow holders to participate in a range of otherwise restricted activities, such as going to the gym, having dinner at restaurants, or attending a theater show, albeit with some limitations.

The certificate may allow holders to travel overseas and bypass quarantine requirements. Israel has already signed an agreement with Greece and Cyprus that allows citizens with COVID-19 vaccination certificates to travel unhindered between the three countries.

Discussion of vaccine passports has spurred international spread of COVID-19 vaccines [File: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

China has also introduced its vaccine passport form in the form of a certificate indicating the vaccination status of persons and the results of the COVID-19 test.

It is envisioned as a digital product but is also available in paper form and is being forwarded to help promote global economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

Bahrain has launched a similar product, while Denmark and Sweden are preparing to open their own certification schemes. The European Union is considering a digital block across the block that provides vaccination proof, which could make it easier for Europeans to travel in the coming warm months.

What are the benefits and risks?

Vaccine passport advocates argue that they could be used to help safely resume massive international travel and unlock frozen economies.

Effectively, by proving that someone has been vaccinated against or recovered from COVID-19, vaccine passports in theory signal that an individual is not a potential vector for the virus or is at risk of self-harm.

They say, you are no longer a risk and this gives you some privileges that you would not have if you were a risk. So vaccine passports make sense from that perspective, US-based Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz told Al Jazeera.

But if we are not able to make sure that there is access to vaccines for everyone, this represents a significant inequality.

Stiglitz’s warning is one of the most pressing concerns raised by those skeptics of vaccine passports, namely that the empty global inequality in access to doses means that any certification distribution, in turn, unfairly discriminates against those people in nations with fewer vaccine supplies.

Even if doses become more evenly available on a global scale, the current group of vaccines used and their different levels of efficacy meanwhile reduces the possibility of creating any uniform certification, Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told Al Jazeera.

We have billions of people who variably had no access to any vaccine, or vaccines in different countries that have very different immunogenicity and [have been] tested in various antibody tests. How can this make one size fits all the international documentation system? he said.