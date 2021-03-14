Pat McAfee appreciates XFL ownership for CFL Alliance, Hypes International Football

As the reality of a CFL-XFL partnership begins, more questions remain than answers. However, one thing is clear. This is a big move in the world of football, and no matter what this affiliation will look like, both XFL and CFL will benefit greatly.

Football in general seems to need more international participation, and all it took was a worldwide pandemic and the economic consequences to accomplish this. The 2020 disruptions devastated the CFL and XFL worse than perhaps any other professional sports league in North America, and now they will merge into a historic crossroads.

All-Pro broadcaster and former player Pat McAfee was one of the first to point out one of the key things here. One of the big names involved in XFL coverage in 2020, which has since kept an eye on league operations. On Wednesday at the Pat McAfee show edition, he said this to Dany & the Rock:

Keeping jobs alive, keeping leagues alive, keeping hope alive They will save an entire league cursed by God

And not just any championship. The CFL has over 100 years of proud tradition, and is the most widespread football brand gridiron outside the NFL. Canadian rules, and American football rules grew from rugby and football at the same time, to the Wild West era. The Toronto Argonauts have existed since 1873, making them the oldest sports team in all of North America.

With both leagues in dire straits after COVID-19, this pairing seems as natural as it is unprecedented. The XFLs 2020 season was interrupted and the CFL did not even play last year. Now they have an opportunity to build something together and McAfee brought some interesting ideas to the table.

Maybe they should call it the IFL, the International Football League. Throw X, throw C, bring me too, this is international football.

Now, we still do not know if this will be a real union, or what the cooperation inside and outside the field will look like, but this vision of what the future might be is very exciting.

For so long, American football has been isolated from the rest of the world. Maybe he’s getting a little lonely at the top for the NFL, and this partnership between the CFL and XFL could pave the way for a new era of global football.

The ownership of the championship clearly has highs. Gridiron football has followers all over the world, and while the Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the world, many countries have their own leagues.

Germany has GFL, they have played since 1979. Remember when the Russians wanted to sign Tim Tebow on a $ 1 million contract? This was RAFC Moscow Black Storm, which has existed since the fall of the Soviet Union. Japan has the X-League, and as I continue to watch these, I am realizing that there is no way to rank each in an article.

There is also the International Football Federation of America, with 105 member nations vying for a championship every 4 years. Suffice it to say that the only continent without any form of American football is Antarctica, and I’m sure some of the scientists down there are still throwing a pig skin after Thanksgiving Dinner.

This new development could be the first time Canadian and American teams will have played at a pro level since the CFLs Southern Division short-lived without the Baltimore Stallions won the Gray Cup in the 1990s, and every level of football across borders is a exciting news.

The future for international play is looking bright with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie paving the way. Maybe they can even get McAfee back on board with the XFL as well, it looks like he had some ideas and enthusiasm on shovels for the new league direction.

Okay, keep posting as this situation unfolds, with all the latest here at the XFL News Center.