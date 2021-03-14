India looks at 25,320 new cases, the highest one-day peak this year

About 25,320 other people tested positive for Covid-19 nationwide in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. This is the highest one-day jump in new infections so far this year.

About 26,624 new infections were registered on December 20 last year.

The number of new daily cases has been steadily increasing since the last week of February and is touching record highs for the last three days.

With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case load in India has reached 1,13,59,048.

After seeing a downward trend for more than a month, the country is now relying on a possible second wave. There are currently 2,10,544 active cases in India.

The total number exceeded the 2 loop limit on Saturday after 53 days. The number was 2,02,022 yesterday, 1,97,237 on Friday and 1,89,226 on Thursday. The load was 1.84,598 on Wednesday.

In addition, 161 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the number to 1,58,607. This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in more than two weeks.

A total of 16,637 recovered from illness on Sunday. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,09,89,897.

India’s Covid-19 number had crossed the 20 lakh limit on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the one-lane limit on December 19th.

Total tests performed

The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) informed on Sunday that a total of 22,67,03,641 samples have been tested nationwide so far. Of these, 8,64,368 samples were tested on Saturday.

Vaccinations in India

India has so far vaccinated 2,97,38,409 people.

The country on Saturday – the 56th day of vaccination – recorded the highest number of vaccines administered in a single day.

The vaccination machine spread across the country on January 16 with health care workers being inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers began on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination began on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and older with defined contemporary conditions.