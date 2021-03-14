NASA astronauts take nearly seven hours of space travel outside the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover took a spacewalk Saturday outside the International Space Station to update the lab’s communications and cooling systems. The walk, which took place about 250 miles above the ground, lasted nearly seven hours.

Fighting with trapped electrical connectors, Hopkins managed to insert and provide the three or four powerful cables and data needed from a European experimental platform during a challenging space walk, leaving one cable for additional troubleshooting.

Hopkins and crew mate Victor Glover also vent the remaining ammonia coolant from two jumpers used to serve the station’s thermal control system, placing the tubes in various locations for future use if needed. One jumper released more ammonia ice crystals than expected when released into space, but astronauts said their costumes did not appear to be contaminated with any flakes that could be brought back to the station.

Swimming in Quest Airfield, Hopkins and Glover began Saturday’s excursion when they switched their space clothes to battery power at 8:14 a.m. EST, launching space walk 237 dedicated to station assembly and maintenance since construction began on 1998.

The first task on the agenda was the safe venting of two ammonia jumpers, used to load the coolant into the station’s thermal control system and help track leaks. The jumpers were placed at the left end of the lab solar power, a segment known as port 6, or P6.

After confirming no contamination with ammonia ice crystals, the space travelers placed a jumper on the P6 segment for any future problems that might be needed on that side of the station, while the other was mounted outside the air block to be used if had to later on the right side.

“Of course, when it comes to ammonia, extra vigilance is needed because of the concern that if we were to contaminate the ammonia in the suits, and then bring it inside the station, that could represent a potentially toxic atmosphere situation for the crew and the station “, flight director Chris Edelen said earlier.

With the full jumper deflated and displaced, Glover installed a wireless camera receiver receiver near the central Unity module while Hopkins worked on the front of the station where the European Space Agency’s Columbus lab module is attached.

An experimental external platform known as Bartolomeo had been attached to the front of the Columbus earlier, but space travelers had problems completing electrical connections during an earlier walk. Hopkins tried to finish the job on Saturday, but eventually managed with three or four cables.

A high-resolution video camera on spectator Mike Hopkins helmet provided a sharp view of ammonia ice crystals being thrown into space (center right) when a hose used to serve the space station cooling system was exhale into space. TV NASA



Glover replaced a wireless camera receiver and attached a hardener to a flexible thermal cover on the outside of the Quest air lock. He complained of an unusual irritation that briefly caused his torn right eye, but said that closing his eyes repeatedly seemed to help.

Hopkins also reconfigured a HAM radio antenna in the European Columbus module that failed to work properly after a recent update and both space travelers began work to run two ethernet cables that would eventually be part of an extended wi external network. -fi.

Astronaut Victor Glover (red stripes in a suit) and crew mate Mike Hopkins emerge from the International Space Station air blockade to embark on a planned 6.5-hour spacewalk to perform a series of maintenance tasks. TV NASA



A look at the sockets and cables connecting a European Space Agency experimental platform to the Columbus laboratory module. Hopkins successfully connected three of the four cables, leaving one unplugged for future troubleshooting. TV NASA



“Paired! Overhead in the center,” Hopkins exclaimed as the first balky tie closed and locked in place. “Beautiful! And the crowd goes wild!”

“Good job, uh, excellent,” Andreas Mogensen replied from mission control. “Good news.”

“I would say touch, but he played on the wrong side of the ball,” Glover whispered, referring to Hopkins’s football career as a University of Illinois defender.

“We’ve been eavesdropping once in a while,” Hopkins said.

The external video receiver, or WETA, receiver assembly that Glover installed is one of three mounted around the outside of the station. The unit in question failed at the end of last year.

“This is basically an antenna that receives transmissions from the cameras of the crew members,” Edelen said. “We … really appreciate having this in mission control during EVAs to be able to have the perspective of the crew members to see exactly what they are working on. So we definitely want … .to replace this in order to have good coverage “.

All major tasks were originally scheduled for spacewalks earlier this month, but they were postponed as the assembly of the two solar collection support devices took longer than expected.

The spacewalk ended at 3:01 p.m. for a duration of six hours and 47 minutes. The total spatial walking time of the station through 237 excursions now stands at 1,491 hours and 54 minutes, or 62.2 days.

This was the fourth career move for Glover and the fifth for Hopkins.