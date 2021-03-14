Laura Bates’ book ‘Men Who Hate Women’ Exhibits Manosphere, World of IncelsExBulletin



On April 23, 2018, the self-described Alek Minassian incident deliberately planted a van rented to a crowd of pedestrians on a busy Toronto street, killing 10 and injuring 16 others, mostly women.

Earlier this month, he was the “involuntary bachelor” found guilty on all counts of the murderous act, with Ontario Supreme Court Justice Anne Molloy clearly dismissing the defense team’s argument that his autism made him not criminally liable for his actions.

Other self-described Bibles have had no problem defending the mass murderer, with a commentator at The Black Pill Club, and online housing, noting that Minassian’s action was “a middle finger for this hostile society.” Another commenter’s only complaint was that Minassian had not killed enough people to seek worship.

Is it too much to call what Minassian did “terrorism?” Laura Bates does not think so. The founder of The Daily Sexism Project and author of a number of other books on misogyny spent a year immersed in what is called the “manosphere,” a vast Internet world in which inculcates rub their elbows with a variety of other misogyny artists with little respect for the concept of consent, for male separatists who call themselves Men walking their own path (but who do not seem to be able to stop talking about women). The book she drew from this experience, Men who hate women, which hit U.S. shelves this month but was previously published in the UK, is an often disturbing read; an uncompromising guide to the misogynistic response of the past decade or so.

Part of the reason we as a society cannot accept mass killings such as terrorist acts, Bates notes in her new book, is that:

“… misogyny and violence against women are so prevalent and so normalized that it is difficult for us to consider these things” extreme “or” radical “because they are simply not out of the ordinary. We do not jump for “address a terrorist threat to women, because the reality of women being terrorized, raped and killed by men is already part of the wallpaper.”

Because of this fundamental misunderstanding, the government and the non-governmental organizations that define “terror” for us do not even bother to track the killing spree of people like Minassian and Elliot Rodger, the man in California whose murderous rage in 2014 brought cover first spread by the media of the incel movement and gave him the worship of inches all over the world.

Bates is adept at resolving the angry, hostile and self-deprecating rhetoric of incels, who manage, as she observes, to be victims and bearers of hatred. But she is also an expert at removing the idiocy of the seemingly more respectable Men’s Rights movement, which not only does “very little to address the very real issues that affect men today,” but actually makes them the worst by reinforcing the most toxic and behind the elements of toxic masculinity, while promoting the nonsensical idea that men, not women, are the truly oppressed gender in the world today.

The number of men involved in the manosphere is difficult to measure, perhaps in the tens or even hundreds of thousands, that, as Bates puts it, “they are men we all cross the street.” It would be quite bad if these men would just talk to each other. But they are not, as Bates writes; the manosphere is flowing. One expert Bates speaks to is convinced that approximately 70 percent of young men today have been exposed to monosphere ideologies in one form or another. YouTube has proven itself as one of the most effective channels of this kind of hatred; Popular Channels Men who go their own way like Sandman and Turd-Flinging Monkey boast views at tens of millions. Whether they encounter these ideas in their banned form on incel forums or if they pass them “packed and cleaned for a mass audience”, young people are being taught to hate and fear women.

The weakest part of Bates’s book is, unfortunately, the part devoted to solutions. But it is not entirely her fault. As she notes, “[o]the most powerful antidote to the monosphere is to take real, coordinated action against the threats it poses to men “in particular”, challenging[ing] strict, hyper-masculine stereotypes to which she clings blindly, even though they hinder and stifle her most devout followers. “But there are few out there who want or are able to do this important work at least at this point in history. Maybe Bates’ book can help inspire more men to try.

David Futrelle’s blogs about misogyny at WeHuntedTheMammoh.com. His writings are featured in New York Times, of Washington Post, Vice, and many other publications.