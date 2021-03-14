The British minister says farmers’ absolutely ‘protest’ an internal matter for India

NEW DELHI: India as a democracy has guaranteed the right to protest all the time, and farmers’ protests over agricultural reforms is an issue that is absolutely and completely “an issue of the Indian government,” said UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

The comment comes ahead of his visit to India starting early next week. It follows a debate in the UK parliament, in which New Delhi was relocated.

The British minister ruled out the farmer issue in any way by overshadowing his itinerary because the British government’s long stance on the issue has been clear.

“We have always been clear about issues such as these protests, this is an internal matter,” he said in an interview.

India had reacted harshly to the debate by saying it was a “harsh interference in the politics of another democratic country”, after which Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had even summoned British High Commissioner Alex Ellis. According to Lord Ahmad, the meeting with Ellis was “very cordial”.

“Our position as a government is that the protests have been going on for several months now and India as a democracy has fully guaranteed and secured the right to protest, which we fully accept. There have been cases where people have wanted to break up those protests and this should to be treated in accordance with the rule of law, “said the British minister.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border crossings, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November. They have demanded a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for their harvest. The Narendra Modi government has been engaged in talks with farmers’ groups, but a solution to the problem is still awaited.