Noise in the Bihar Assembly about the accusations against the Minister

Following the indictment, RJD MLA Rekha Devi requested an adjournment proposal from the Speaker of the Assembly to present evidence to support Rai’s allegations.

When Tejashwi pointed out the accusation against Rai, Deputy Prime Minister Tar Kishore Prasad objected, saying the member bringing a deferral motion has the right to show things first and not the other members.

Tejashwi asked for two minutes to place the evidence in the Chamber’s perspective so that they could be recorded, but speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha did not allow it.

This led to a heated debate between Tar Kishore Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav at Home.

In the direction of Tejashwi, all RJD members entered the House Well and shouted slogans against the NDA government and Chairman Vijay Sinha.

Tejashwi and the MLA of the RJD left the Assembly and sat in a dharna outside the Speaker’s Chamber inside Vidhan Sabha.

After spending half an hour outside the Speaker’s room, they marched towards Raj Bhavan to register their protest in front of Governor Phagu Chauhan.

“The government of Nitish Kumar is rescuing the Minister and the President is not giving us a chance to present evidence in the House. Therefore, we are marching towards Raj Bhavan to register our protest in front of the Governor and ask him to intervene in this matter. Tha Tejashwi.

Ram Surat Rai, BJP MLA from Aurai to Muzaffarpur and Land Reforms and Revenue Minister in Nitish Kumar government, is facing charges of illegal beverage trade.

“Tejashwi Yadav’s allegations against Cabinet Minister Rai constitute a defamation case,” said Nikhil Anand, chief spokesman for the BJP Bihar unit.