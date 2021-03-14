Indian climate activist Disha Ravi released on bail





Ravi, who is in her 20s, was arrested on charges related to her role in spreading a package of tools that provided a list of ways supporters could help the several-month-old protest. Indian farmers against new laws changing the way the country’s agricultural industry operates.

Ravi has since been given bail.

“In all the years anyone has asked me where I see myself in 5 years, I would never have answered ‘prison’ but here I was,” she wrote, in a statement posted on Twitter. “Locked up in my cell I wondered when it became a crime to think that the most basic food elements on this planet were as much mine as theirs.”

Ravi’s arrest provoked outrage from high-profile figures including author Meena Harris, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ granddaughter and many Indian politicians, who accused authorities of trying to intimidate and strangle a young woman to tell the mind her.

The toolkit, which was signed and made available to the public on a coded sharing page, instructed people to call government representatives, share hashtags of solidarity on social media, attend rallies and sign petitions. She gained visibility after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter a link to her on February 4, crediting “people on earth in India”. However, his release angered the Indian authorities. The same day as Thunbgerg tweeted, Delhi police announced they would investigate the tool makers and seek to accuse them of insurgency, provoking or inciting a riot and a criminal conspiracy because it called on followers to “develop economic, social, cultural and regional war against India “. New Delhi police argued the main purpose of the instrument was “misinformation and discontent against the legally elected government”. Authorities charged Ravi, whose grandparents are farmers, with helping to draft the document, which was signed and made publicly available on a coded site for sharing. As the Ravi case paves the way through India’s legal system, farmers continue to protest the laws, which many believe will cost them their livelihood. Historically, Indian farmers have sold their goods at auction to their state Agricultural Market Committee, where sellers were guaranteed to receive at least the minimum price agreed by the government. There were restrictions on who could buy, and prices were limited to essential goods. The new laws dismantled that system, instead allowing farmers to sell their goods to anyone at any price. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a longtime proponent of free market reforms, has argued that the new legislation will allow farmers to sell directly to buyers or other states without a middle man. But many farmers say the changes will allow large companies to cut prices. While farmers can sell produce at higher prices if demand exists, many worry that they may try to meet the minimum price in years when there is a lot of supply.

