China, NKorea show up while Blinken, Austin head to Asia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are heading to Japan and South Korea for four days of talks starting Monday as the administration seeks to support partnerships with the two key regional treaty allies. Blinken and Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan will then meet with senior Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska.

Their first official overseas visits are intended to restore what Biden hopes will be a calming and peaceful approach to relations with Tokyo and Seoul after four years of transactional and often temperamental relations under former President Donald Trump. He had met diplomatic norms by meeting not once but three times with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In addition to their formal conversations, Blinken and Austin plan virtual meetings with journalists, civil society members and others. After reassuring their counterparts of U.S. commitments to Japanese and South Korean security, they plan to focus their talks on cooperating to face an increasingly affirmative China, the North Korean nuclear challenge, and the pandemic. of coronavirus.

In his first months in office, Biden has already signaled his desire to bring back the Asia-Pacific or Indo-Pacific, as has become more commonly officially at the top of the U.S. foreign policy agenda. In line with his broader diplomatic theme America is back, Biden has pledged to maintain stability in the region at the core of his international initiatives.

On Friday, Biden attended a virtual summit with the leaders of India, Japan and Australia. A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential, Biden told other members of the so-called Framework. The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all of our allies in the region to achieve stability.

As part of that effort and to reduce the risks of escalation, the senior official said efforts had been made to connect with North Koreans since mid-February, including through what is known as the New York Canal. To date, the official said, we have not received any response from Pyongyang. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomatic circle.

As the administration plots its strategy, the official said he would continue to consult with the Japanese and South Koreans, as well as the Chinese, and had also contacted numerous former U.S. officials involved in North Korean politics, including the presidency of Trump.

Bidens’s meeting with Quad came less than a week after US and South Korean negotiators overcame years of controversial discussions under Trump to reach a preliminary agreement on paying for the US troop presence in South Korea. This deal, along with a similar deal for Japan, will be at the center of the Blinken and Austins meetings.

As he had done with allies in Europe, Trump threatened to reduce security cooperation if host countries did not pay more, sparking fears of troop withdrawals at a time of particular uncertainty as China stepped up efforts to dominate the region and Korea’s nuclear weapons. The North remains a major source of anger

Diplomacy is again at the heart of our foreign policy, and we are working to strengthen America’s relationship with our allies, as well as relations between them, said Sung Kim, a career diplomat who is the top US diplomat for Asia. He served in the Philippines and Indonesia during the Trump administration and was also previously the special envoy for North Korea.

Yet for all Bidens ‘suggestions that he would change Trumps’ open hostility to China, he has not yet opposed one of his previous policies. He has, in fact, reconfirmed some of them, including maintaining sanctions in response to human rights abuses in western Xinjiang and Hong Kong and re-establishing a Trump-era decision to reject almost all of China’s naval claims in South China Sea.

And, many of China’s policies that the United States considers uncomfortable, including its crackdown on Hong Kong, escalated rhetoric against Taiwan and actions in the South China Sea began during the Obama administration. The previous Democratic administration took office by promising a pivot in Asia after a period of what many saw as American negligence for the region during the presidency of George W. Bush, which was consumed by the start of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In fact, although some notable circumstances have changed since 2009, Blinken and Austins reflect in many ways the initial overseas trip of President Barack Obama to First Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she traveled to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and then China in an effort to reconfirm US interests in Asia-Pacific. Obama’s engagement with China, however, did not yield the desired results, and the North Korean threat grew.

Although China is not on Blinkens’ itinerary, once he completes the station in Seoul, he will fly back to Washington via Anchorage, Alaska, where he and Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese officials. Austin, meanwhile, as he flew from Seoul to New Delhi, where the hell meet the top Indian leaders.

Still, the administration is convinced that its domestic efforts to revive the US economy and step up the fight against COVID-19 have put it in a better position to both directly stifle Chinese and Chinese ambitions. to utilize its partnerships to do the same.

After working the past 50 days, Secretary Blinken and I will enter into a meeting with senior Chinese representatives from a force position, Sullivan said Friday.

How this force will play with rivals like China and North Korea, let alone allies like Japan and South Korea, remains to be seen.