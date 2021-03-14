World News at a Glance New Main





A wiped Japanese village When a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami struck coastal Japan on March 11, 2011, more than 200 residents of Kesen Village, Iwate Prefecture, were killed. All but two of the 550 houses were destroyed. Once the waters receded, almost everyone who survived fled. They left behind their ruined possessions, the tombs of their ancestors, and the land that their fathers had worked for generations. But 15 residents refused to abandon Kesen and vowed to rebuild. Now a grim reality has been created recently: This void will last forever. In the Monastery of Kosovo, the Nationalist Noise Breaks the Peace Within the walls of the monastery Father Sava Janjics reigns the silence and tranquility of the 14th century, interrupted by the gentle fall of some monks who remained in this venerable post of the Serbian Orthodox Church in a hostile western Kosovo. But outside the Visoki Decan Monastery, which is still protected by NATO troops, is the constant noise of what Sava calls a raging nationalism directed at him from all sides. His biggest headache: a land dispute with ethnic Albanians he defended during the 1990s war. Can the world learn from the South African vaccine trials? In a year seen between stunning gains and brutal setbacks at COVID-19, some moments were as enlightening as the discovery last month that a variant of the coronavirus in South Africa is fading the effect of one of the most powerful vaccines in the world. The story of how scientists discovered the dangers of this variant has put the focus on global vaccine trials. Scientists say experience proves the value of trials in the global south, although vaccine trials are often done in richer countries. Born in Soviet Exile, They May Die in a Russian The Russian state recognizes that horrific crimes were committed under Joseph Stalin, but their treatment has become increasingly difficult as the Kremlin seeks to focus on Russia’s past glories rather than its own pain. Even when the countries’ fortunes turned back, with oil prices soaring since Vladimir Putin became president, there was little interest in focusing on the problems posed by Stalin’s brutal rule. So instead of helping victims return home as required by law, Moscow shifted that responsibility to regional governments, and many victims find themselves still unable to return to their families in their hometowns. Thousands defy orders to maintain vigilance over woman murdered in London Thousands gathered in South London on Saturday for a vigil in honor of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old marketing executive whose murder has sparked a national account of violence against women, despite police warnings that the event would be illegal. As darkness fell, a growing crowd shouted Shame on you! and How much more! In what became a rally against gender-based violence, some applauded and others held tea lights or signs reading The End of Violence Against Women and She Going Home. Several women were arrested at the event and handcuffed by police. Credit Suisse accused of ignoring deal to ban tax evasion advice Seven years after Credit Suisse promised federal prosecutors it would stop helping wealthy Americans hide their wealth from tax collectors, a whistleblower claims it continued to do just that, raising the possibility that the Swiss bank could face an investigation. new and deep financial penalties. The allegations, filed in documents sent last week to the Department of Justice and Home Revenue Service, were made by a former Credit Suisse employee. The former employee said the bank continued to hide assets from its customers long after it promised prosecutors it would close those accounts.

