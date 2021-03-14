Covid-19 deprives subjects of the ultimate respect for the Zulu King





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Nongoma – Covid-19 regulations will deprive thousands of citizens and personalities of Zulu King of Goodwill Zwelithinis of paying their last respects as funeral proceedings are expected to differ from normal dispatch due to the pandemic. The lie in the state process was overturned on Saturday by the royal family for fear that people would gather in numbers to see the king’s body posing a risk of being infected by the virus. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch, has discouraged people from flocking to the palaces of kings to send their condolences while funeral arrangements were underway. We are faced with the reality that South Africa and the world remain under the control of a deadly pandemic. National regulations that are in force, limiting the number of people that can be gathered, can not be challenged, even in an extraordinary time of anxiety. It would be unconscious to allow His Majesty to pass over to become the cause of further death among His Majestic people. It was therefore necessary to make the difficult decision that the late King should not be placed in the state. Therefore, I appeal, on behalf of the family, that the girls not travel to Nongoma to do their homage. It is vital that we avoid crowds at this time, as this would endanger lives, he said. As Buthelezi warned the public not to gather in numbers, as of yesterday, the Zulu Royal Palaces in Nongoma, north of KwaZulu-Natal, were filled with mourners, including ordinary people and personalities to express their condolences. royal family. The CIS Executive Council led by Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala will visit the Royal Palace today to pay their respects on behalf of the government. Zikalala had formed a provincial task to assist in funeral arrangements. King Zwelithini died at the age of 72 at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Specialized Hospital in Durban on Friday. He was the longest-lived monarch who had ruled for nearly 50 years out of 205 years since the powerful Zulu nation was founded by King Shaka KaSenzangakhona in 1816. King Zwelithini was hospitalized in early February to monitor high glucose levels. Doctors preferred he be treated at the ICU to fully treat his condition, Buthelezi said at the time. Buthelezi said since King was widely known as diabetic, his volatile glucose was treated with special care because of the risk Diabetes poses under the pandemic. On Saturday, the remains of the Kings were moved from Durban to the mortuary Zululand through his Palace as burial arrangements were being finalized. Amabutho, (A group of men dressed in traditional dress) gathered outside the hospital, chanting amahubo as the convoy carrying the corpses of the kings left the hospital. The convoy arrived in Nongoma shortly after 3pm and everything was taken to the spot as a sign of respect. The remains were sent to his Kwakhethomthandayo Palace which he inherited from his father, the late king Bhekuzulu ka Solomon. He later moved to the Zululand morgue. Although King Zwelithini had strong relations with other monarchs, including the British Royal Family, it was not clear who was likely to attend the funeral given the Covid-19 regulation. President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared that King Zwelithini would receive a Special Official Funeral Category. Buthelezi said it should be noted, however, that even state funerals should adhere to current protocols limiting numbers. Independent Sunday







