WallStreetBets raises over $ 311,000 for Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund over the weekend





The WallStreetBets sub-fund has donated over $ 311,000 to wildlife conservation efforts using GameSpot stock profits.

In January, a gang of Reddit users made a money trading gang Stop stock, and the responsible underdog, WallStreetBets, has teamed up and used the money for a good cause over the weekend. Users have poured over $ 311,000 into the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International, a wildlife conservation organization dedicated to rescuing gorillas worldwide. IN beginning of the year, an online stock trading community on Reddit noticed that some hedge fund companies were aiming to cut GameStop shares, which basically means they were betting large sums of money that GameStops shares would leave and pay those who bought at a higher price. The WallStreetBets community came together to buy as many GameStop shares as possible, so instead the stock price rose to record levels for the company, with hedge funds instead of losing massive amounts of money and users on WallStreetBets becoming overnight millionaires. Keep moving to continue reading

Click on the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why AMC Stock Price is So High: WallStreetBets Scheme Explained Over the weekend, users from WallStreetBets subdivision on Reddit have donated money to Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International following a meme spread through the site, prompting more users to get involved. The first gorilla to be approved in the sub-credit was jokingly named GameStop after the historic event in January. Immediately after the first gorilla was posted on the site, many others began to follow suit, posting more pictures of adopted wildlife with GME-based names. Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International is a non-profit organization dedicated to the study and protection of wild boar life in Rwanda. As part of organizations’ way of raising funds to continue helping wild gorillas, people who donate to the fund can ceremoniously adopt a gorilla for a small amount of money. Those who decide to adopt should rename the chosen gorilla, obtaining an adoption certificate and photos of the gorilla they have helped. The organization even makes a special gorilla video just for the donor, sending updates on how the creature is working, with photos included. WallStreetBets members have also found other fundraising organizations for wildlife, continuing to adopt snow leopards, donkeys, warthogs, manatees and other endangered animals. In the megathread, which subdivision moderators were forced to do due to the overwhelming amount of posts related to animal adoption on the site, many users submitted links to animal welfare and charity funds that could be donated. The sheer amount of animals adopted in that thread alone has raised over $ 300,000 for endangered wildlife since that post, which is certainly more than any conservation fund company would have donated. Next: Dispute Plans to Help WallstreetBets After GameStop Stock Contest Source: Reddit / Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International Valheim: Starship Enterprise & Other Jaw Drop Constructions

